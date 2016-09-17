Panthers, Warriors, Tigers rolled to impressive wins

Two of the state's top-ranked teams suffered losses in Park Rapids' 27-7 win over Thief River Falls and Nevis' 26-0 win over Kelliher-Northome last Friday night. Thief River Falls was rated No. 16 in the first state Class AAAA poll while Kelliher-Northome was rated No. 13 in the first state 9-man poll. Nevis shared the No. 16 spot in the state 9-man poll.

United North Central also dominated in a 40-0 win over Pelican Rapids last Friday night. UNC was rated No. 20 in the first state Class AA poll.

With the win, Park Rapids joined Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton as the only two undefeated teams in Section 8AAA. D-G-F defeated Breckenridge 53-22 to improve to 2-0. Perham dominated East Grand Forks in a 50-0 win while Aitkin edged Duluth Denfeld 21-16 for 1-1 records. EGF fell to 1-1 as did Pequot Lakes after a 28-26 loss to Fergus Falls. Roseau fell to 0-2 on the season with a 47-0 loss to Detroit Lakes.

In Section 8AA, Barnesville defeated Crookston 60-20 and Hawley defeated Warroad 56-22 to top the standings with 2-0 records. UNC joined Warroad and Bagley (a 14-12 loser to Pillager) at 1-1 while Frazee lost to Staples-Motley 26-14 to join Crookston at 0-2.

Nevis improved to 2-0 to join Ada-Borup and Waubun atop the Section 6 9-man standings. Ada-Borup defeated Northern Freeze 42-14 while Waubun shut out Stephen-Argyle 35-0. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal defeated Clearbrook-Gonvick 20-8 to improve to 1-1. The other section teams fell to 0-2 as Cass Lake lost to Warren 54-8, Laporte lost to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 66-0, Norman County West was blanked by Kittson County Central 47-0, Park Christian was shut out by Underwood 48-0 and Rothsay lost to Bertha-Hewitt 50-6.

Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls are all 2-0 in the Midwest Red District standings. EGF, Pequot Lakes and Perham are 1-1 while Roseau and Thief River Falls fell to 0-2.

Osakis defeated Ottertail Central 23-12 to remain undefeated in the Midwest Blue District. Wadena-Deer Creek defeated Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 26-14 to join UNC and Staples-Motley at 1-1 while Frazee, OTC and LP-GE fell to 0-2.

In the District 9 North Gold standings, Nevis is 2-0 while Isle improved to 1-1 with a 46-28 win over Bigfork. Hill City/Northland fell to Floodwood 38-6 and Ogilvie fell to Cromwell 50-16 as both teams fell to 1-1 on the season while Onamia fell to 0-2 on the season after a 45-20 loss to McGregor.

There were 15 other area teams ranked in the first state polls. Fergus Falls (No. 13) and Detroit Lakes (No. 15) were listed in Class AAAA. D-G-F (tied at No. 3) and Pequot Lakes (tied at No. 9) were rated in Class AAA. Barnesville (No. 4), Pillager (No. 7), Bagley (No. 12), Osakis (No. 13), Hawley (No. 14) and OTC (No. 17) were listed in Class AA. Waubun (No. 4), Stephen-Argyle (No. 5), Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 14), Ada-Borup (tied at No. 16) and Bertha-Hewitt (No. 17) were among the top teams in Class 9-man.