Panthers, Tigers rated in state football polls

Impressive football wins over ranked opponents by Park Rapids and Nevis caught the attention of the Associated Press voters.

Park Rapids was rated No. 11 in this week's state AP Class AAA poll following a 27-7 win over Thief River Falls last Friday night. Thief River Falls entered the game rated No. 16 in the state Class AAAA poll.

Nevis used a 26-0 win at Kelliher-Northome in Week 2 to climb to the No. 9 spot in the state 9-man poll. Nevis was rated No. 16 while K-N was rated No. 13 in last week's poll.

Tri-City is rated No. 1 and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is rated No. 3 in the state Class AAA poll while Waubun (No. 4), Silver Bay (No. 7) and Ada-Borup (No. 11) are listed in the state 9-man poll. Grand Meadow is rated No. 1 among 9-man teams.

Detroit Lakes (tied for No. 10) and Fergus Falls (No. 17) are rated in the state Class AAAA poll while Barnesville (No. 3) and Hawley (No. 12) are listed in the state Class AA poll. Despite a 40-0 win over Pelican Rapids, United North Central fell out of the state Class AA poll. UNC was rated No. 20 in the first state poll.