Perham defeats Panthers for first time

Perham won three close matches to defeat the Park Rapids girls tennis team for the first time in school history.

The Yellowjackets, who entered the match with an 0-20 record in dual meets against Park Rapids, prevailed in three sets at both No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles and won a pair of tiebreakers at No. 2 doubles for a 4-3 Mid-State Conference win Tuesday afternoon at Perham.

Julia Smith rallied for a three-set win at No. 1 singles, Natalie Kinkel coasted to a straight-set win at No. 2 singles, and Drew Hilmanowski and Haley MacPherson won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles to lead the Panthers.

Tori Hilmanowski and Abby Morris battled in three-set losses at No. 3 and No. 4 singles while Olivia Wallace and Meagan Powers dropped two tiebreakers at No. 2 doubles.

The victory gave Perham a three-match winning streak and a 4-7 record in dual meets this fall while the Panthers fell to 3-3 in conference matches, 2-3 against Section 8A opponents and 8-7 overall.

Staples-Motley swept the three doubles matches and top-three singles matches to hand the Panthers a 6-1 conference setback in their final home match last Thursday at the Depot Courts.

Morris rallied to win a third-set tiebreaker at No. 4 singles to account for the Panthers' lone win. The Cardinals won the other six matches in straight sets, including Izabella Edin's victory at No. 1 singles. Edin is the No. 2-rated player in the latest state Class A poll.

Perham 4, Park Rapids 3

No. 1 singles: Julia Smith, PR, over Josie Beachy 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Makayla Melvin 6-2, 6-2.

No. 3 singles: Brianna Schwantz, P, over Tori Hilmanowski 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 4 singles: Michelle Swyter, P, over Abby Morris 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles: Drew Hilmanowski/Haley MacPherson, PR, over Mallory Weber/Caitlin Moulzolf 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles: Elle Birkeland/Kiera Radniecki, P, over Olivia Wallace/Meagan Powers 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-3).

No. 3 doubles: Jade Lenius/JoJo Winkels, P, over Chloe Johnson/Jada Renneberg 6-3, 6-4.

Staples-Motley 6, Park Rapids 1

No. 1 singles: Izabella Edin, SM, over Julia Smith 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2 singles: Ashley Smith, SM, over Natalie Kinkel 6-4, 7-5.

No. 3 singles: Kelsi Peterson, SM, over Tori Hilmanowski 6-3, 6-0.

No. 4 singles: Abby Morris, PR, over Sam Schimpp 4-6, 6-0, 10-4.

No. 1 doubles: Lexi Johnson/Claire Wolhowe, SM, over Drew Hilmanowski/Haley MacPherson 6-4, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles: Katie Benson/Kelsie Weite, SM, over Olivia Wallace/Meagan Powers 6-1, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles: Bryn Williams/Anna Willgohs, SM, over Chloe Johnson/Jada Renneberg 7-5, 6-2.