Swimmers step up

Jasmine Cease clocked a 1:18.73 to finish third in the 100-yard butterfly during Park Rapids' win over Fosston/Bagley Tuesday night at the Area High School pool.

Six winning times and a 1-2-3 sweep in diving powered the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team to a 113-69 win over Fosston/Bagley Tuesday night at the Area High School pool.

It was a total team effort in the home opener that kept the Panthers undefeated in dual meets this season.

Ellie Ulvin, Maija Hovelsrud, Liesel Smee and Trinah Szafranski opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 2:10.65.

The Panthers followed with a pair of 2-3-4 finishes as Jordan Klemmer clocked a runner-up 2:18.71 in the 200 freestyle and Ulvin clocked a runner-up 2:36.43 in the 200 individual medley.

Olivia Ulvin's 27.70 and Smee's 29.26 led to a 1-2 showing in the 50 freestyle before Katie Eischens (with 160.75 points), Olivia Fischer (with 127.85 points) and Olivia Ulvin (with 123.70 points) went 1-2-3 in diving to give the Panthers a 51-23 advantage.

Smee's runner-up 1:18.12 in the 100 butterfly, Klemmer's winning time of 1:02.58 in the 100 freestyle and Szafranski's runner-up 6:24.62 in the 500 freestyle kept the Panthers in front by a 79-43 margin.

After Jess Kaseman, Lizzie Bannerman, Jasmine Cease and Aleah Voigt took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:08.66, the Panthers closed out the meet with three winning efforts. Ellie Ulvin won the 100 backstroke in 1:10.89 and Hovelsrud led the field in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.50. Szafranski, Klemmer, Ellie Ulvin and Olivia Ulvin won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:19.08 as the Panthers improved to 3-0 in dual meets.

"The girls were prepared. We're trying to figure out who will swim what, so we moved kids around and they did well," said Park Rapids assistant coach Carly Helfrich. "The younger girls are stepping up. They're figuring out that there are varsity spots available for them. All the girls swam well."

Park Rapids 113, Bagley/Fosston 69

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Smee, Szafranski), 2:10.65. 2, Fosston, 2:18.84. 3, Fosston, 2:25.69. JV: Park Rapids (Mitchell, Nichols, Offerdahl, Gorder), 2:58.39.

200 freestyle: 1, Noel, FB, 2:17.03. 2, Klemmer, PR, 2:18.71. 3, Kaseman, PR, 2:27.48. 4, A. Voigt, PR, 2:29.67. 5, Vig, FB, 2:38.44. JV: Mitchell, PR, 3:00.02.

200 individual medley: 1, T. Hubbard, FB, 2:35.46. 2, E. Ulvin, PR, 2:36.43. 3, Hovelsrud, PR, 2:45.19. 4, C. Voigt, PR, 2:54.04. 5, Blaser, FB, 3:05.44.

50 freestyle: 1, O. Ulvin, PR, 27.70. 2, Smee, PR, 29.26. 3, Balstad, FB, 30.36. 4, Bannerman, PR, 32.54. JV: Nichols, PR, 31.66; Wolff, PR, 35.11; Gorder, PR, 44.25.

Diving: 1, Eischens, PR, 160.75 points. 2, Fischer, PR, 127.85. 3, O. Ulvin, PR, 123.70.

100 butterfly: 1, Anderson, FB, 1:16.97. 2, Smee, PR, 1:18.12. 3, Cease, PR, 1:18.73. 4, Robbins, PR, 1:23.00. 5, Eckman, FB, 1:31.03.

100 freestyle: 1, Klemmer, PR, 1:02.58. 2, J. Hubbard, FB, 1:02.70. 3, Damar, PR, 1:08.70. 4, C. Voigt, PR, 1:09.69. 5, Ordonez, FB, 1:15.50. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 1:22.16; Gorder, PR, 1:47.66.

500 freestyle: 1, Noel, FB, 6:09.26. 2, Szafranski, PR, 6:24.62. 3, A. Voigt, PR, 6:42.18. 4, Vig, FB, 7:11.36. 5, Cease, PR, 7:17.86.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Fosston, 2:05.03. 2, Park Rapids (Kaseman, Bannerman, Cease, A. Voigt), 2:08.66. 3, Fosston, 2:13.98. JV: Park Rapids (Nichols, Wolff, Gorder, Offerdahl), 2:31.56.

100 backstroke: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:10.89. 2, T. Hubbard, FB, 1:12.95. 3, Robbins, PR, 1:16.59. 4, J. Hubbard, FB, 1:18.03. 5, Damar, PR, 1:21.09. JV: Mitchell, PR, 1:40.59.

100 breaststroke: 1, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:19.50. 2, Blaser, FB, 1:25.91. 3, Kaseman, PR, 1:26.50. 4, Balstad, FB, 1:41.57. 5, Bannerman, PR, 1:41.65. JV: Nichols, PR, 1:33.43; Offerdahl, PR, 1:44.38.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Szafranski, Klemmer, E. Ulvin, O. Ulvin), 4:19.08. 2, Fosston, 4:23.17. 3, Park Rapids (C. Voigt, A. Voigt, Bannerman, Smee), 4:44.41.