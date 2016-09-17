Pequot Lakes sweeps titles at Pine River

Tony Fitzer and Reid Pierzinski finished 1-2 with respective times of 16:22 and 16:37 to lead Pequot Lakes to the boys title with 23 points while four runners finished in the top-10 spots in leading Pequot Lakes to the girls title with 45 points.

Per Jorgenson led Park Rapids in the boys race by placing eighth overall in 17:32. Seth Breitweser was 20th in 18:07, Bryce James was 22nd in 18:09, Keegan Moses finished 30th in 18:34 and Jack Christenson was 35th in 19:04 as the Panthers compiled 111 points for fourth place. Six runners placed in the top-10 spots to lead Pequot Lakes, which is rated No. 6 in the latest state Class A poll. Staples-Motley took second with 66 points while Crosby-Ironton was third in this eight-team meet with 82 points.

In the girls race, S-M's Kira Sweeney led the field with a winning time of 18:45 while Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen followed in 18:47.

Whitney Steffel was 12th in 21:30, Macky Warne finished 14th in 21:47, Haley Pickar was 18th in 21:59 and Madison Steffel finished 19th in 22:00 as the Panthers placed third with 65 points.

Pequot Lakes led the seven-team field with 45 points while Staples-Motley was second with 63 points.

Boys team scores: Pequot Lakes 23, Staples-Motley 66, Crosby-Ironton 82, Park Rapids 111, Frazee 119, Pine River-Backus 148, New York Mills 166, Pillager incomplete.

Individual results

1, Tony Fitzer, PL, 16:22. 2, Reid Pierzinski, PL, 16:37. 3, Emmet Anderson, SM, 16:39. 4, Jacob Tschida, PL, 16:52. 5, Seth Lemieur, CI, 17:22. 6, Hunter Klimek, SM, 17:30. 7, Marty Fitzer, PL, 17:31. 8, Per Jorgenson, PR, 17:32. 9, Sam Person, PL, 17:38. 10, Cody Huss, PL, 17:41. 20, Seth Breitweser, PR, 18:07. 22, Bryce James, PR, 18:09. 30, Keegan Moses, PR, 18:34. 35, Jack Christenson, PR, 19:04. 46, Ashton Clark, PR, 19:57. 48, Kole Gieseke, PR, 20:12. 50, Kaleb Carlson, PR, 20:15. 62, Nolan Booge, PR, 21:32.

Girls team scores: Pequot Lakes 45, Staples-Motley 63, Park Rapids 65, Crosby-Ironton 97, Frazee 109, Pine River-Backus 144, Pillager 167.

Individual results

1, Kira Sweeney, SM, 18:45. 2, Lydia Kantonen, PR, 18:47. 3, Grace McGuire, PL, 19:43. 4, Morgan Ellie F, 19:48. 5, Megan Danielson, F, 20:04. 6, Ari Lemieur, CI, 20:17. 7, Sunshine Langworthy, PL, 20:18. 8, Addison Lorber, SM, 20:27. 9, Jannah Hall, PL, 20:33. 10, Kristin Skog, PL, 20:56. 12, Whitney Steffel, PR, 21:30. 14, Macky Warne, PR, 21:47. 18, Haley Pickar, PR, 21:59. 19, Madison Steffel, PR, 22:00. 36, Alex Kirlin, PR, 24:38. 40, Abby Eystad, PR, 26:46.