Panthers execute to perfection in win over Prowlers

Jeff Dickinson looked for some running room during Friday night's game. Dickinson rushed 20 times for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 27-7 victory over Thief River Falls. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Tanner Becker used a block by Cole Hoscheid (62) for a 6-yard gain during the fourth quarter of Friday night's game. Becker later scored on a 1-yard run to help seal Park Rapids' 27-7 win over Thief River Falls. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Aaron Morris said it would take some time for the Park Rapids football team to click with a new offensive system.

It took the Panthers only two games to show signs of how explosive that offense could be.

The Panthers rushed for 332 yards and had 16 first downs offensively while the defense delivered again by holding Thief River Falls to only 90 total offensive yards and two first downs in a 27-7 victory Friday night at Vern Weekley Field.

"I didn't expect a game like that," said Morris. "I thought we were the better team going in, but I thought the score would be closer. Our defense stepped up and totally stopped them and our offensive spread worked well. We played well on both sides of the ball. It was a total team effort."

The Prowlers opened the scoring on a 20-yard halfback pass from Christian Larson to William Anderson. Brayden Ivaniszyn's kick gave Thief River Falls a 7-0 lead with 7:32 to play in the first quarter. Josh Bernier's 40-yard run was another key play in that three-play, 60-yard drive.

That would prove to be the only offensive threat all night for the Prowlers, who had to punt after three plays nine times and failed to convert on fourth down twice on their next 11 possessions.

Park Rapids' offense started to click as a 3-yard TD run by Zach Severtson capped a seven-play, 61-yard drive to cut the gap to 7-6 with 4:17 to play in the first quarter. Jake Dickinson's 20-yard run and Severtson's 27-yard run set up that touchdown.

Two series later, Dickinson followed a 63-yard run with a 1-yard TD plunge and Jason Haas ran in the conversion to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead with 11:20 to play in the first half.

The Panthers had another scoring threat late in the half as a pass interference penalty and a 19-yard run by Tristin Persons led to a first down at the TRF 27, but a fumble on fourth down ended that drive as Park Rapids carried the lead into the break.

"The kids were focused in practice all week.Our kids prepared well and knew what they had to do," said Morris. "After their first touchdown, the kids kicked up the intensity defensively. Offensively, we blocked hard and ran hard. We saw a glimpse of what our offense can do."

Neither team threatened at the start of the second half until the Panthers' defense held TRF on fourth down and took over at Prowlers' 47. A 17-yard gain by Severtson produced a first down at the TRF 23, but that drive stalled.

After forcing another punt, the Panthers put together a 12-play, 69-yard scoring drive to pad their lead. A personal-foul penalty was followed by runs of 12, 10 and 15 yards by Severtson to the 1. Tanner Becker plunged over the goal line on the next play as the Panthers led 20-7 with 7:39 to play. That drive consumed 5:23 off the clock.

"After we scored that third touchdown, we knew we had them," said Morris.

Following another TRF punt, the Panthers sealed the win with a 10-play, 57-yard scoring drive. Severtson opened the drive with a 22-yard run and followed with a 15-yard gain on fourth-and-7 to the 17. After being tackled for a 3-yard loss, Haas gained 14 yards to the 6 and finished the drive with a 5-yard TD run on third down. Jarrett Johnson's kick made it 27-7 with 1:14 remaining. That drive took 6:01 off the clock.

Park Rapids dominated play on both sides of the ball, running 70 plays and consuming 32:42 off the clock while limiting the Prowlers to only 37 plays. After their only score, the longest play for the Prowlers was 7 yards.

Severtson led the Panthers' rushing attack with 16 carries for 129 yards while Dickinson added 122 yards on 20 carries. Park Rapids' offense was held to only 123 yards in a season-opening 13-6 win against United North Central.

The win gave the Panthers their first 2-0 start since 2008. Thief River Falls, which was rated No. 16 in the first state Class AAAA poll, fell to 0-2.

"I'm pleased with where we're at, but I'm never satisfied. We still have things we need to work on," said Morris. "The guys are believing in each other and it's fun to see their excitement on the field. I was very impressed with our total team effort. It's been a long time since we started 2-0."

Park Rapids will host East Grand Forks in a Section 8AAA game this Friday night at Vern Weekley Field. East Grand Forks fell to 1-1 with a 50-0 loss to Perham Friday night. EGF managed only 112 yards in offense in that game. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

"It's going to be a ground-and-pound game," said Morris. "If we play the way we're capable of playing, I like our chances of being 3-0."

TRF 7 0 0 0...7

Park Rapids 6 8 0 13...27

SCORING

TRF—Anderson 20 pass from Larson (Ivaniszyn kick)

PR—Severtson 3 run (kick failed)

PR—Dickinson 1 run (Haas run)

PR—Becker 1 run (run failed)

PR—Haas 5 run (J. Johnson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

TRF PR

First downs 2 16

Rushes-yards 27-58 59-332

Passing 3-10-0 1-11-0

Passing yards 32 4

Total yards 90 336

Penalties-yards 4-40 3-15

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Time of possession 15:18 32:42

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. TRF: Bernier 12-52, L. Kruckeberg 6-21, Johnson 2-(-7), Larson 7-(-8). Park Rapids: Severtson 16-129, Dickinson 20-122, Haas 8-26, Persons 5-23, Scott 3-19, Becker 3-11, Benson 3-2, S. Fritze 1-0.

PASSING. TRF: Larson 1-1-0 for 20 yards; Johnson 2-9-0 for 12 yards. Park Rapids: Dickinson 1-11-0 for 4 yards.

RECEIVING. TRF: Anderson 1-20, Kilen 1-8, Bernier 1-4. Park Rapids: Scott 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS. TRF: Larson 3-32. Park Rapids: Severtson 2-51.

PUNT RETURNS. TRF: Larson 3-11.