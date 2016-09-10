Defense dominates as Panthers pound Prowlers

Aaron Morris said it would take some time for the Park Rapids football team to click with a new offensive system.

It took the Panthers only two games to show signs of how explosive that offense could be.

The Panthers rushed for 332 yards offensively while the defense held Thief River Falls to only 90 total offensive yards in a 27-7 victory Friday night at Vern Weekley Field.

The Prowlers opened the scoring on a 20-yard halfback pass from Christian Larson to William Anderson. Brayden Ivaniszyn's kick gave Thief River Falls a 7-0 lead with 7:32 to play in the first quarter.

That was the only offensive threat for the Prowlers, who had to punt after three plays nine times and failed to convert on fourth down twice on their next 11 possessions.

Park Rapids' offense started to click as a 3-yard TD run by Zach Severtson capped a seven-play, 61-yard drive to cut the gap to 7-6 with 4:17 to play in the first quarter.

Quarterback Jake Dickinson followed a 63-yard run with a 1-yard TD plunge and Jason Haas ran in the conversion to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead with 11:20 to play in the first half.

While the Panthers' defense continued to dominate in the second half, a 1-yard TD plunge by Tanner Becker with 7:39 to play and a 5-yard TD run by Haas and Jarrett Johnson's kick with 1:14 left sealed the win.

The win gave the Panthers their first 2-0 start since 2008. Thief River Falls, which was rated No. 16 in the first state Class AAAA poll, fell to 0-2.

In other area games, Nevis improved to 2-0 with a 26-0 win over Kelliher-Northome while United North Central shut out Pelican Rapids 40-0 to improve to 1-1.

See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from these games.