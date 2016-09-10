Panthers dominate in win over Hornets

Park Rapids' Kennedy Carlson (5) went up for a block on a kill attempt by Frazee's Cassidy Ziegler during Tuesday night's match. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Jaiden McCollum (11) pounded down one of her 13 kills during Park Rapids' 25-9, 25-14, 25-9 win over Frazee Tuesday night. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

The Panthers pounded down 44 kills while hitting at a .348 clip, served 18 aces while putting 70 of 73 serves in play, and had only two errors receiving serve to snap a seven-match losing streak to Frazee and improve to 2-1 on the season.

Frazee took a 2-0 lead in Set 1 before a service ace by Kaisa Coborn, three kills by Jaiden McCollum, kills by Taylor Hilmanowski and Kennedy Carlson, and two ace serves by Isabel Bagstad gave the Panthers a 9-5 advantage. An ace serve by Hilmanowski and two kills apiece by McCollum and Kamree Carlson extended the margin to 16-6. Two ace serves by Kennedy Carlson and kills by Rilee Michaelson, Kamree Carlson and Hilmanowski closed out the opening set.

Park Rapids continued to control the net in Set 2 as three kills by McCollum, two tips by Kennedy Carlson, and kills by Kamree Carlson and Michaelson produced a quick 14-7 advantage. An ace serve by Kennedy Carlson, kills by McCollum and Kamree Carlson, and a point off a dig by Emily Dean closed out the middle set.

Two kills by Kamree Carlson, an ace serve by McCollum, and kills by Michaelson, Hilmanowski and Kennedy Carlson gave Park Rapids a 14-6 advantage in Set 3. Coborn served three aces and seven points as two more McCollum kills made it 22-7. A kill by Hilmanowski and an ace serve by Bagstad closed out the match.

McCollum (13) and Kamree Carlson (10) combined for 23 kills while Coborn served seven aces and 16 points. Bagstad, Hilmanowski, McCollum and Kennedy Carlson combined for 10 ace serves and 30 service points. Kennedy Carlson also tallied 35 set assists.

Defensively, Coborn (10), Dean (9), Kamree Carlson (7) and Hilmanowski (6) combined for 32 of the team's 44 digs while Kennedy Carlson had a solo block and two assisted blocks. McCollum had four assisted blocks and Dean assisted on three blocks as the Panthers defeated Frazee for the first time since 2009.

The Hornets (who defeated Park Rapids 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-20, 25-21 last season) fell to 1-2 on the season.

"I was pleased with how we played. The girls played well. They played as a team and executed and we kept them out of system," said Park Rapids head coach Stephanie Hanson. "When we play with confidence, we can be a really good team. I've seen glimpses of it. We just need to play consistently at a high level."

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Bagstad 10 for 12 (3 aces), Ke. Carlson 10 for 10 (4 aces), Coborn 21 for 21 (7 aces), Hilmanowski 12 for 12 (2 aces), Ka. Carlson 5 for 6 (1 ace), McCollum 12 for 12 (1 ace).

Service points: Coborn 16, Bagstad 8, Hilmanowski 8, McCollum 8, Ke. Carlson 6, Ka. Carlson 3.

Attacks: Ke. Carlson 8 (6 kills), Coborn 2, Hilmanowski 26 (8 kills), Ka. Carlson 18 (10 kills), Dean 6 (1 kill), McCollum 20 (13 kills), Michaelson 12 (6 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 72 (35 assists), Dean 3, Coborn 2 (2 assists), McCollum 2 (1 assist).

Digs: Coborn 10, Dean 9, Ka. Carlson 7, Hilmanowski 6, Ke. Carlson 4, McCollum 4, Michaelson 2, Byer 1, Bagstad 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ke. Carlson 1-2, McCollum 0-4, Dean 0-3, Michaelson 0-1.

Serve-receive: Byer 1 for 1, Coborn 6 for 7, Hilmanowski 7 for 7, Ka. Carlson 5 for 6, Dean 4 for 4, McCollum 4 for 4.