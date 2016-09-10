Warriors claim team title at Wadena

It was a repeat of the season opener Tuesday at the Johanna Olson Invitational cross-country meet at Wadena as Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen had the best time while United North Central had the best girls team score.

Kantonen, who led the field at the season-opening meet at Blueberry Pines, covered the 5,000-meter course at Whitetail Run Golf Course in 20 minutes, 15 seconds while Annika Aho followed in 20:28 to lead UNC to another team title with 58 points.

The Warriors ran in a pack to win their second meet title of the season as Cierra Ahlf (14th in 22:29), Alyssa Peterson (15th in 22:41), Kate Hendrickson (17th in 23:22) and Molly Hendrickson (18th in 23:28) rounded out UNC's team score. Megan Hendrickson (22nd in 23:45) and Anna Olson (23rd in 23:48) rounded out the Warriors' varsity team.

Pelican Rapids claimed runner-up honors with 74 points while Park Rapids finished third in the 13-team field with 90 points. Completing the Panthers' varsity lineup were Whitney Steffel (19th in 23:32), Madison Steffel (20th in 23:36), Macky Warne (21st in 23:40), Haley Pickar (39th in 25:02), Alex Kirlin (59th in 27:20) and Abby Eystad (71st in 29:16).

In the boys meet, Tyler Moore and Hunter Zupko led the way with respective times of 16:55 and 17:45 in leading Little Falls to the team title with 35 points. Park Rapids finished fifth with 136 points and UNC was sixth with 144 points.

Adam Jacobi led Park Rapids by placing eighth in 18:41. Per Jorgenson (21st in 19:19), Seth Breitweser (28th in 19:58), Keegan Moses (36th in 20:20), Jack Christenson (52nd in 21:04), Ashton Clark (53rd in 21:07) and Sam Warne (70th in 22:27) rounded out the Panthers' varsity team.

Leading UNC were Brett Pinoniemi (22nd in 19:29), Lars Keranen (24th in 19:46), Ben Johnson (31st in 20:03), Wyatt Meech (38th in 20:24), Anthony Wurdock (39th in 20:26), Blake Schoon (68th in 22:21) and Jake Clements (75th in 23:26).

Girls team scores: United North Central 58, Pelican Rapids 74, Park Rapids 90, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 94, Staples-Motley 104, Melrose 126, Ottertail Central 180, Little Falls 185, Wadena-Deer Creek 216, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 270. Incomplete teams: Bagley/Fosston, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Pillager.

Individual results

1, Lydia Kantonen, PR, 20:15. 2, Annika Aho, UNC, 20:28. 3, Kira Sweeney, SM, 21:20. 4, Arianna Gerdon, DGF, 28:18. 5, Abby Syverson, Pel, 21:54. 6, Tianna Wald, Pel, 21:55. 7, Mandi Sjolie, Pel, 22:02. 8, Addison Lorber, SM, 22:15. 9, Amelia Landsverk, BF, 22:15. 10, Raegan Dawson, DGF, 22:18. 14, Cierra Ahlf, UNC, 22:29. 15, Alyssa Peterson, UNC, 22:41. 17, Kate Hendrickson, UNC, 23:22. 18, Molly Hendrickson, UNC, 23:28. 19, Whitney Steffel, PR, 23:32. 20, Madison Steffel, PR, 23:36. 21, Macky Warne, PR, 23:40. 22, Megan Hendrickson, UNC, 23:45. 23, Anna Olson, UNC, 23:48. 24, Maria Isaacson, UNC, 23:53. 29, Kaarin Lehto, UNC, 24:17. 39, Haley Pickar, PR, 25:02. 59, Alex Kirlin, PR, 27:20. 71, Abby Eystad, PR, 29;16.

Boys team scores: Little Falls 35, Staples-Motley 87, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 114, Melrose 120, Park Rapids 136, United North Central 144, Ottertail Central 173, Wadena-Deer Creek 190, New York Mills 196, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 251, Bagley/Fosston 294. Incomplete teams: Pelican Rapids, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Pillager.

Individual results

1, Tyler Moore, LF, 16:55. 2, Hunter Zupko, LF, 17:45. 3, Emmet Anderson, SM, 18:04. 4, Bailey Crook, DGF, 18:21. 5, Nathan Budde, M, 18:24. 6, Hunter Klimek, SM, 18:40. 7, Tyler Schlattman, LF, 18:40. 8, Adam Jacobi, PR, 18:41. 9, Cade Dawson, DGF, 18:44. 10, Noah Ross, WDC, 18:47. 21, Per Jorgenson, PR, 19:19. 22, Brett Pinoniemi, UNC, 19:29. 24, Lars Keranen, UNC, 19:46. 28, Seth Breitweser, PR, 19:58. 31, Ben Johnson, UNC, 20:03. 36, Keegan Moses, PR, 20:20. 38, Wyatt Meech, UNC, 20:24. 39, Anthony Wurdock, UNC, 20:26. 52, Jack Christenson, PR, 21:04. 53, Ashton Clark, PR, 21:07. 68, Blake Schoon, UNC, 22:21. 70, Sam Warne, PR, 22:27. 74, Kaleb Carlson, PR, 22:48. 75, Jake Clements, UNC, 23:26.