Panthers sweep singles in 6-1 win over Lakers

Gracie Eischens returned a forehand during a No. 3 doubles match against Detroit Lakes Thursday at the Depot Courts. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

The Park Rapids girls tennis team used a sweep in singles to defeat Detroit Lakes 6-1 in a Mid-State Conference match Thursday at the Depot Courts.

Julia Smith, Natalie Kinkel, Abby Morris and Jada Renneberg all won their singles matches in straight sets.

In doubles, Drew Hilmanowski and Tori Hilmanowski prevailed in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 1 spot while Chloe Johnson and Gracie Eischens won in straight sets at the No. 2 position.

Park Rapids also defeated Crosby-Ironton 5-2 in another conference dual Thursday. Results of that match weren't available at press time.

Park Rapids 6, Detroit Lakes 1

No. 1 singles: Julia Smith, PR, over Grace Kinney 6-1, 6-2.

No. 2 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Shelby Busker 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Abby Morris, PR, over Makenna Duncan 6-3, 6-1.

No. 4 singles: Jada Renneberg, PR, over Riley Chase 6-1, 7-5.

No. 1 doubles: Drew Hilmanowski/Tori Hilmanowski, PR, over Mary Neimark/Emily Skjonsberg 6-0, 2-6, 10-5.

No. 2 doubles: Mackenzie Braukmann/Josie Allen, DL, over Olivia Wallace/Meagan Powers 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3 doubles: Chloe Johnson/Gracie Eischens,PR, over Maddie Herzog/Brina Smith 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).