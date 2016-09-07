McCollum, Coborn lead Panthers past Tigers

Jaiden McCollum pounded down 22 kills and Kaisa Coborn served 13 points and had 23 digs in leading the Park Rapids volleyball team to a 19-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 win over Nevis Thursday night at the Area High School gym.

Kamree Carlson added 16 kills while Rilee Michaelson and Taylor Hilmanowski had nine kills apiece for the Panthers. Kamree Carlson also served three aces and 11 points while tallying 13 digs, Kennedy Carlson had three ace serves and 49 set assists, and McCollum added 19 digs.

Hannah Anderson's eight kills and 17 digs, Ashley Pyburn's six kills and 24 digs, Brea Pohl's 18 digs, Cielo Mooney's 13 digs, and Andrea Dudley's 23 set assists and and two ace serves led the Tigers in their season debut.

Park Rapids evened its record at 1-1 following a five-set loss at Roseau in the season opener last Tuesday night.

"The girls played with a lot of excitement and confidence. It was a battle that will be very similar to playoffs. It's exactly what we needed to start off our season," said Park Rapids head coach Stephanie Hanson about the Panthers' 11-25, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11 loss to Roseau. "We really passed and served well. I felt our hitters hit with confidence. We just have to be consistent."

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 4 for 4, Bagstad 9 for 11 (2 aces), Ke. Carlson 12 for 14 (3 ace), Coborn 14 for 17 (2 aces), Hilmanowski 13 for 13, Ka. Carlson 13 for 18 (3 aces), Weaver 2 for 2, McCollum 12 for 13 (1 ace).

Service points: Coborn 13, Ka. Carlson 11, Bagstad 7, Hilmanowski 7, Ke. Carlson 6, McCollum 6, Jerger 2, Weaver 1.

Attacks: Jerger 5 (2 kills), Ke. Carlson 8 (1 kill), Coborn 4, Hilmanowski 25 (9 kills), Ka. Carlson 36 (16 kills), Dean 5 (1 kill), McCollum 42 (22 kills), Michaelson 17 (9 kills).

Sets: Byer 2, Jerger 1, Ke. Carlson 110 (49 assists), Coborn 4 (1 assist), Ka. Carlson 5 (3 assists), Dean 3 (2 assists), McCollum 5 (1 assist), Michaelson 3 (1 assist).

Digs: Coborn 23, McCollum 19, Ka. Carlson 13, Byer 9, Ke. Carlson 5, Dean 4, Jerger 2, Hilmanowski 1.

Assisted blocks: Jerger 1, Ke. Carlson 1, Hilmanowski 1, Dean 1, McCollum 1, Michaelson 1.

Serve-receive: Byer 20 for 22, Coborn 7 for 9, Hilmanowski 3 for 4, Ka. Carlson 14 for 15, Dean 15 for 16, McCollum 5 for 6.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Pohl 15 for 15 (1 ace), Dudley 13 for 13 (2 aces), Mooney 10 for 11 (1 ace), Anderson 11 for 11 (1 ace), Pyburn 8 for 8.

Service points: Pohl 7, Dudley 7, Mooney 5, Anderson 5, Pyburn 2.

Attacks: Pohl 2, Swanda 11 (1 kill), Dudley 9 (4 kills), Mooney 2, Anderson 30 (8 kills), Pyburn 22 (6 kills), Baker 4 (2 kills), Bliss 4 (3 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 23.

Digs: Pyburn 24, Phol 18, Anderson 17,Mooney 13, Dudley 8, Baker 6,, Swanda 3, Bliss 2.

Blocks: Swanda 1, Dudley 1, Anderson 1, Pyburn 1, Bliss 1.