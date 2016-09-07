Panthers swim to win at Warroad

Sweeping four individual events and all three relays sparked the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team to a 123-62 win at Warroad Thursday night.

Liesel Smee, Chloe Voigt, Ellie Ulvin and Jordan Klemmer won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:15.88 before Olivia Ulvin (2:19.06), Trinah Szafranski (2:20.25) and Jessica Kaseman (2:30.59) went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle. Smee (2:42.11), Voigt (2:54.12) and Madi Robbins (2:58.01) followed with a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 individual medley.

Katie Eischens took first in diving with 165.05 points and Ellie Ulvin won the 100 butterfly in 1:11.32 before Szafranski (6:28.50) and Smee (6:32.43) went 1-2 in the 500 freestyle.

After Klemmer, Aleah Voigt, Olivia Ulvin and Szafranski won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.96, Ellie Ulvin (1:12.63), Aleah Voigt (1:20.58) and Savana Damar (1:22.05) went 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke.

Kaseman (1:26.04), Chloe Voigt (1:29.87) and Robbins (1:33.83) swept the 100 breaststroke before Olivia Ulvin, Szafranski, Smee and Ellie Ulvin closed the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 4:21.66.

"The meet went really well," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze. "We are really young, but the girls are swimming well and working hard."

Park Rapids 123, Warroad 62

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Smee, C. Voigt, E. Ulvin, Klemmer), 2:15.88. 2, Warroad, 2:25.95. 3, Park Rapids (A. Voigt, Bannerman, Robbins, Damar), 2:29.59.

200 freestyle: 1, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:19.06. 2, Szafranski, PR, 2:20.25. 3, Kaseman, PR, 2:30.59. 4, Rosenau, W, 2:45.12.

200 individual medley: 1, Smee, PR, 2:42.11. 2, C. Voigt, PR, 2:54.12. 3, Robbins, PR, 2:58.01. 4, Hahn, W, 3:03.08.

50 freestyle: 1, Janson, W, 28.16. 2, Klemmer, PR, 28.99. 3, Damar, PR, 31.28. 4, Yeager, W, 32.27. JV: Wolff, PR, 36.45; Mitchell, PR, 36.94.

Diving: 1, Eischens, PR, 165.05 points. 2, G. Novacek, W, 139.85. 3, O. Ulvin, PR, 137.25. 4, R. Novacek, W, 67.10.

100 butterfly: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:11.32. 2, Janson, W, 1:25.76. 3, A. Voigt, PR, 1:27.57. 4, Hahn, W, 1:32.16.

100 freestyle: 1, Christianson, W, 1:04.49. 2, Klemmer, PR, 1:04.82. 3, Gross, W, 1:12.31. 4, Bannerman,PR, 1:14.27. JV: Mitchell, PR, 1:22.82.

500 freestyle: 1, Szafranski, PR, 6:28.50. 2, Smee, PR, 6:32.43. 3, Christianson, W, 6:57.19. 4, Brown, W, 8:29.54.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Klemmer, A. Voigt, O. Ulvin, Szafranski), 1:58.96. 2, Warroad, 1:59.08. 3, Park Rapids (Kaseman, Wolff, Mitchell, Bannerman), 2:20.31.

100 backstroke: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:12.63. 2, A. Voigt, PR, 1:20.58. 3, Damar, PR, 1:22.05. 4, Brown, W, 1:26.77.

100 breaststroke: 1, Kaseman, PR, 1:26.04. 2, C. Voigt, PR, 1:29.87. 3, Robbins, PR, 1:33.83. 4, Fredrickson, W, 1:35.01.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Szafranski, Smee, E. Ulvin), 4:21.66. 2, Warroad, 4:39.39. 3, Park Rapids (Damar, Robbins, C. Voigt, Kaseman), 4:47.54.