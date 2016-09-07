Panthers edge Warriors in defensive battle

Park Rapids' Jason Haas (5) tried to escape the grasp of UNC's Owen Anderson during the first half of Thursday night's game at Menahga. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

UNC's Kirby Hrdlicka (1) eluded Park Rapids' Logan Johnson during the first half of Thursday night's game at Menahga. Hrdlicka rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown in the season debut. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

The Park Rapids head coach knew it would take some time for the Panthers to click with their new offensive scheme. Morris also expected UNC to put a solid defensive team on the field.

Both offenses struggled in this defensive battle as the Panthers used a pair of touchdowns in the second half to pull off a 13-6 victory in this game between Midwest District teams.

"I knew it would be a low-scoring game," said Morris. "I knew with our new offense that we would struggle a bit and I knew UNC had a good team and had a lot of defensive guys back. We made too many mistakes, but the boys played through adversity and found a way to win."

"It was a very tough loss for our guys," said UNC head coach Jeremy Nordick. "I credit the staff at Park Rapids and their kids for playing their guts out for the full 48 minutes. They showed a ton of resiliency and made the opportunistic plays when they came around. I am proud of our guys as well for battling right to the end."

UNC controlled the first half, running 24 plays and putting together three scoring threats. However, Park Rapids' defense held on two of those potential scoring drives as the Warriors led 6-0 at the intermission.

After both teams exchanged punts, the Warriors used James Clark's 53-yard punt return to set up a four-play, 27-yard scoring drive. Clark's punt return to the Park Rapids 27 was followed by an 8-yard run by Kirby Hrdlicka, a 5-yard carry by Clark and a 13-yard run by Hrdlicka, who capped the drive with a 1-yard TD plunge. The conversion run failed as the Warriors led 6-0 with 5:30 to play in the first quarter.

Two plays later, UNC recovered a fumble at the Park Rapids 24, but Jason Haas intercepted a pass at the 3 and returned it to the 19 to end that threat.

Jake Dickinson hit Jarrett Johnson for a 10-yard gain to the 36, but that proved to be the only first down of the first half as the Panthers were forced to punt.

The Warriors put together a 13-play drive as an 8-yard run by Clark, an 11-yard run by Hrdlicka, a 2-yard gain by Hrdlicka on fourth-and-1 at the UNC 43, and a 43-yard scramble by Clark on third-and-14 led to a first down at the Park Rapids 15. That drive, which took 7:36 of the clock, stalled as the Warriors carried a slim lead into the break.

"I felt we had control of the game in the first half, but we didn't capitalize on some big plays that put us in a good position to extend the lead," said Nordick. "We told the kids if we could just finish inside the red zone, that we'd be in good shape. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as we had a few costly turnovers during potential scoring chances in the second half."

"We didn't come out of the gates in the first half. UNC was more physical and they came out and played with intensity," said Morris. "At halftime we talked about playing our game. In the first half we couldn't execute anything, but the kids stepped up in the second half. We were a totally different team in the second half."

UNC opened the second half by forcing the Panthers to punt and putting together a 10-play drive. Clark rushed for 28 yards to the Park Rapids 25, but the Warriors lost possession at the 17.

The Panthers, who ran only 15 plays in the first half, received a break by recovering a bad snap on a punt at the UNC 40. Dickinson hit Johnson on a short pass that turned into a 39-yard gain to the 1. Dickinson snuck in on the next play and the game was tied 6-6 with 2:02 to go in the third quarter. Johnson missed the extra-point kick, but converted on a second attempt when UNC was called for being offsides as the Panthers led 7-6.

Park Rapids took advantage of another UNC mistake when Zach Severtson intercepted a pass and returned it 10 yards to the UNC 32. An 8-yard run by Severtson and a 10-yard carry by Haas set up a 14-yard TD run by Severtson. The conversion kick failed, but the Panthers had a 13-6 lead with 7:07 to play.

The Warriors had two chances to score late in the game, but couldn't capitalize.

A bad snap on a punt gave the Warriors possession at the Park Rapids 25 with 3:48 remaining, but Severtson ended that threat by recovering a fumble at the 8.

UNC forced a punt and took over at the Park Rapids 33 with 30 seconds left. After Clark hit Hrdlicka on an 11-yard route, three incomplete passes in the end zone ended the game.

The Panthers were held to only 123 yards in offense with Severtson rushing nine times for 42 yards and Johnson catching two passes for 49 yards. Dickinson completed 4 of 8 passes for 63 yards.

Clark completed only 4 of 16 passes for 16 yards with Hrdlicka catching all four passes. Clark also rushed 14 times for 97 yards while Hrdlicka had 22 carries for 74 yards as the Warriors finished with 187 yards in offense.

"Defensively, I thought we played very well for most of the game. We gave up one big play in the second half and that was enough," said Nordick. "We had some young guys playing in their first varsity game, along with some veterans playing new positions. There's a bit of a learning curve and we knew there was going to be some trial-and-error to start the season. We know our mistakes can be corrected and I believe that we will be just fine. We have some great kids and great leadership. I feel that we will be very tough to beat as we continue to make progress."

"Our defense definitely stepped up in the second half and made the plays when we needed to make them," said Morris. "We knew we wouldn't have any easy games this year. It was a fun game to open the season. Both teams played hard. Our kids didn't give up and it was nice to come out with a win."

The Panthers will make their home debut Friday night by hosting Thief River Falls at Vern Weekley Field. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated TRF 24-7 Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

"It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win and that is something we can take as a positive and build on," said Morris. "We know what we have to work on and what things we need to fix. We've got to get the offense going and get rid of our mistakes. We have the talent. It's just a matter of figuring things out and we'll be fine."

Park Rapids 0 0 7 6...13

UNC 6 0 0 0....6

SCORING

UNC—Hrdlicka 1 run (run failed)

PR—Dickinson 1 run (J. Johnson kick)

PR—Severtson 14 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

PR UNC

First downs 5 9

Rushes-yards 30-60 36-171

Passing 4-8-0 4-16-3

Passing yards 63 16

Total yards 123 187

Penalties-yards 1-5 1-5

Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1

Time of possession 20:42 27:18

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Park Rapids: Severtson 9-42, Haas 7-13, Benson 5-14, J. Johnson 1-1, S. Fritze 1-0, Dickinson 7-(-10). UNC: Clark 14-97, Hrdlicka 22-74.

PASSING. Park Rapids: Dickinson 4-8-0 for 63 yards. UNC: Clark 4-16-3 for 16 yards.

RECEIVING. Park Rapids: J. Johnson 2-49, Day 1-13, S. Fritze 1-01. UNC: Hrdlicka 4-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS. Park Rapids: Severtson 1-7. UNC: Hrdlicka 2-45, Clark 1-28.

PUNT RETURNS. UNC: Clark 4-92.

UNC DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Hansen 4, Anderson 4, Matson 4, Pietila 3, Puttonen 2, Hrdlicka 2, Dailey 2, Boyer 2, Clark 2, Berttunen 1, Miller 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Puttonen 3, Hansen 2, Hrdlicka 2, Berttunen 2, Miller 2, Lausten 2, Anderson 1, Matson 1, Dailey 1, Boyer 1.

FORCED FUMBLES: Puttonen 1, Matson 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: Puttonen 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: Anderson 1, Matson 1.