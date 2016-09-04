Ulvin leads Panthers in pentathlon

Ellie Ulvin accounted for 35 points as the Park Rapids girls swimming team opened the season at Monday's Laker Pentathlon at Detroit Lakes.

Ulvin finished seventh in the 50-yard butterfly in 30.27, 13th in 50 backstroke in 33.24, 15th in the 50 freestyle in 28.49 and 16th in the 100 individual medley in 1:13.91 as the Panthers finished sixth in the team standings with 49 points.

Detroit Lakes topped the seven-team field with 540.50 points.

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 540.50, Crookston 235, Fergus Falls 162, Thief River Falls 97.50, Perham 75, Park Rapids 49, Fosston/Bagley 6.

Individual results

50 butterfly: 1, Tracy, DL, 28.47. 7, E. Ulvin, PR, 30.27. 16, Smee, PR, 31.57. 21, Klemmer, PR, 32.05. 37, Cease, PR, 34.03. 40, O. Ulvin, PR, 34.29. 52, Szafranski, PR, 35.47. 57, Damar, PR, 36.45. 65, A. Voigt, PR, 37.77. 71, C. Voigt, PR, 38.33. 86, Kaseman, PR, 40.92. 97, Bannerman, PR, 45.66. 104, Wolff, PR, 51.56.

50 backstroke: 1, MacGregor, C, 29.98. 13, E. Ulvin, PR, 33.24. 24, Smee, PR, 35.02. 26, O. Ulvin, PR, 35.16. 27, Klemmer, PR, 35.20. 42, A. Voigt, PR, 37.24. 45, Kaseman, PR, 37.43. 56, Szafranski, PR, 38.51. 62, C. Voigt, PR, 39.50. 64, Cease, PR, 39.96. 81, Bannerman, PR, 42.04. 89, Damar, PR, 43.68. 93, Wolff, PR, 44.24.

50 breaststroke: 1, Gulon, DL, 32.98. 29, Klemmer, PR, 39.88. 34, Smee, PR, 40.81. 37, C. Voigt, PR, 41.22. 39, O. Ulvin, PR, 41.76. 43, A. Voigt, PR, 42.00. 47, E. Ulvin, PR, 42.10. 52, Szafranski, PR, 42.50. 75, Cease, PR, 44.93. 79, Damar, PR, 46.18. 84, Bannerman, PR, 46.82. 102, Kaseman, PR, 53.21. 105, Wolff, PR, 56.64.

50 freestyle: 1, Gulon, DL, 26.17. 15, E. Ulvin, PR, 28.49. 16, Klemmer, PR, 28.69. 22, O. Ulvin, PR, 29.09. 30, Szafranski, PR, 29.46. 45, Smee, PR, 30.75. 53, A. Voigt, PR, 31.67. 55, Kaseman, PR, 31.97. 59, C. Voigt, PR, 32.24. 62, Damar, PR, 32.35. 71, Cease, PR, 32.82. 87, Bannerman, PR, 34.45. 109, Wolff, PR, 38.82.

100 individual medley: 1, Gulon, DL, 1:04.01. 16, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:13.91. 17, Smee, PR, 1:14.08. 26, Klemmer, PR, 1:16.18. 33, Szafranski, PR, 1:18.17. 36, O. Ulvin, PR, 1:18.42. 40, A. Voigt, PR, 1:20.38. 49, C. Voigt, PR, 1:21.63. 55, Cease, PR, 1:23.33. 60, Kaseman, PR, 1:25.25. 71, Damar, PR, 1:26.54. 93, Bannerman, PR, 1:35.61.