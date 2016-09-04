Panthers defeat LP-GE; fall to Crookston, Pequot Lakes

After opening with an easy win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, the Park Rapids girls tennis team dropped a Section 8A match to Crookston and a Mid-State Conference match to Pequot Lakes during a quadrangular meet Tuesday at the Depot Courts.

The Panthers followed a 7-0 win over LP-GE with a 5-2 loss to section rival Crookston and a 4-3 loss to conference rival Pequot Lakes for a 5-5 overall record in dual meets this fall.

In the win over LP-GE, Julia Smith, Natalie Kinkel, Drew Hilmanowski and Tori Hilmanowski coasted to straight-set wins in singles while the Haley MacPherson/Abby Morris, Chloe Johnson/Jada Renneberg and Gracie Eischens/Meagan Powers duos coasted to straight-set wins in doubles.

In the loss to Crookston, Smith and Tori Hilmanowski prevailed in straight sets in singles matches while the Pirates won the other five matches in straight sets.

Smith and Kinkel won in straight sets at the top singles spots while Drew Hilmanowski and MacPherson won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles to lead the Panthers against Pequot Lakes. Morris fell in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 4 singles.

In Tuesday's other matches, Pequot Lakes edged Crookston 4-3 and defeated LP-GE 5-2 while Crookston edged LP-GE 4-3. Pequot Lakes is now 6-4, Crookston is 2-6 and LP-GE is 1-6 in dual meets.

Park Rapids 7, LPGE 0

No. 1 singles: Julia Smith, PR, over Abby Ecker 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Ally Ecker 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3 singles: Drew Hilmanowski, PR, over Maddie Hall 6-0, 6-1.

No. 4 singles: Tori Hilmanowski, PR, over Moriah Cabulla 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Haley MacPherson/Abby Morris, PR, over Allison Guggleberger 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles: Chloe Johnson/Jada Renneberg, PR, over Emily Berschiet/Erin Blanchard 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 doubles: Gracie Eischens/Meagan Powers, PR, over Jaxx Pachan/Cathleen Reifer 6-2, 6-2.

Crookston 5, Park Rapids 2

No. 1 singles: Julia Smith, PR, over Ally Tiedemann 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 singles: Amy Follette, C, over Natalie Kinkel 6-3, 6-4.

No. 3 singles: Jaeden Lizakowski, C, over Drew Hilmanowski 6-2, 6-4.

No. 4 singles: Tori Hilmanowski, PR, over Elise Tangquist 6-3, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles: Kendall Wahouske/Nissa Brekken, C, over Haley MacPherson/Abby Morris 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles: Catherine Tiedemann/Megan Flateland, C, over Chloe Johnson/Jada Renneberg 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 doubles: Hannah Street/Emily Barrus, C, over Gracie Eischens/Meagan Powers 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Pequot Lakes 4, Park Rapids 3

No. 1 singles: Julia Smith, PR, over Alyssa Golden 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Mallory Goerges 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 singles: Alex Stone, PL, over Tori Hilmanowski 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 singles: Alexis Lueck, PL, over Abby Morris 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 1 doubles: Drew Hilmanowski/Haley MacPherson, PR, over Kayla Geike/Cassidi Herrlich 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

No. 2 doubles: Erin Bergtson/Morgan Mudgett, PL, over Chloe Johnson/Jada Renneberg 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 doubles: Alexa Fyle/Courtney Boller, PL, over Meagan Powers/Gracie Eischens 7-5, 6-4.