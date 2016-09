Panthers battle ranked Rams in opener

It was only the first match of the season, but the Park Rapids volleyball team made a statement Tuesday night as Roseau had to rally for an 11-25, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11 victory in this marathon battle of Section 8AA teams.

Roseau was rated No. 9 in the first state Class AA poll.

The Panthers finished with 54 kills as Jaiden McCollum (18) and Kamree Carlson (15) combined for 33 kills. Kamree Carlson served 16 points, Kennedy Carlson served 15 points and had 41 set assists, and Kaisa Coborn served 10 points.

Defensively, Kamree Carlson (13), Kennedy Carlson (12), Coborn (12), Kortne Byer (11) and McCollum (11) hit double figures in digs.

Kiley Borowicz pounded down 26 kills as the host Rams evened their record at 1-1.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 9 for 9 (2 aces), Ke. Carlson 18 for 21, Coborn 17 for 18 (1 ace), Hilmanowski 14 for 16 (2 aces), Ka. Carlson 23 for 26 (2 aces), McCollum 13 for 13 (1 ace).

Service points: Ka. Carlson 16, Ke. Carlson 15, Coborn 10, Hilmanowski 8, McCollum 7, Jerger 4.

Attacks: Byer 3, Jerger 5 (1 kill), Ke. Carlson 12 (6 kills), Coborn 5 (2 kills), Hilmanowski 18 (7 kills), Ka. Carlson 45 (15 kills), Dean 6, McCollum 47 (18 kills), Michaelson 17 (5 kills).

Sets: Byer 1 (1 assist), Jerger 3, Ke. Carlson 109 (41 assists), Coborn 7, Hilmanowski 2, Ka. Carlson 7 (2 assists), Dean 4 (2 assists), McCollum 10 (4 assists), Michaelson 2.

Digs: Ka. Carlson 13, Ke. Carlson 12, Coborn 12, Byer 11, McCollum 11, Dean 7, Michaelson 5, Jerger 2, Hilmanowski 1.

Assisted blocks: Jerger 3, Ke. Carlson 3, Ka. Carlson 2, McCollum 2, Michaelson 1.

Serve-receive: Byer 26 for 28, Coborn 11 for 15, Hilmanowski 3 for 3, Ka. Carlson 19 for 23, Dean 13 for 15, McCollum 6 for 7.