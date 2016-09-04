Kantonen, Warriors lead pack in season debut

Ben Johnson (left) was the No. 1 runner for United North Central while Keegan Moses was the No. 4 runner for Park Rapids at Monday's Central Minnesota River Run Invitational at Blueberry Pines. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen clocked a winning time of 19:57 over the 5K course while the United North Central girls captured the team title with 59 points at Monday's Central Minnesota River Run Invitational at Blueberry Pines Golf Course.

Annika Aho finished fourth in 21:39 and Alyssa Peterson was sixth in 22:17 in leading UNC to the title in this 14-team meet. Megan Hendrickson (15th in 23:40), Maria Isaacson (18th in 24:13) and Cierra Ahlf (19th in 24:20) rounded out the Warriors' team score.

"I was not expecting our girls to take the title. I knew we had a good chance at placing high with all seven of our varsity runners returning this year, but I knew Buffalo had a strong team also," said UNC head coach Nicole Oyster. "It was fun to compete with them. With the help of our 4, 5 and 6 runners being so close together, we were able to take the win."

Park Rapids finished fifth with 98 points as Madison Steffel (17th in 23:54), Whitney Steffel (23rd in 24:48), Macky Warne (33rd in 25:31) and Haley Pickar (34th in 25:34) followed Kantonen.

In the boys race, Adam Jacobi finished 10th overall in 18:46 in leading Park Rapids to sixth place with 179 points. Per Jorgenson (29th in 20:14), Seth Breitweser (30th in 20:14), Keegan Moses (32nd in 20:16) and Jack Christenson (81st in 23:36) rounded out the Panthers' team score.

UNC finished sixth as Ben Johnson (34th in 20:21), Brett Pinoniemi (37th in 20:24), Lars Keranen (38th in 20:27), Anthony Wurdock (45th in 20:40) and Blake Schoon (51st in 21:13) comprised the Warriors' 205 points.

Buffalo claimed the team title with 53 points while Detroit Lakes' Aaron Johnson led the field with a winning time of 17:19.

"I thought we had some good races," said Park Rapids head coach Kerry Johnson. "The conditions were less than ideal, but all the runners persevered. We have some work to do, but this group of runners will continue to improve. I'm excited to see the improvement as the season progresses."

Girls team scores: United North Central 59, Buffalo 68, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 89, Staples-Motley 94, Park Rapids 98, Detroit Lakes 160, Ottertail Central 164, Wadena-Deer Creek 187, Deer River/Northland 226. Incomplete teams: Bagley/Fosston, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Pine River-Backus.

Individual results

1, Lydia Kantonen, PR, 19:57. 2, Kira Sweeney, SM, 20:53. 3, Amanda Montplaisir, B, 21:27. 4, Annika Aho, UNC, 21:39. 5, Makenzie Ostlie, DL, 22:09. 6, Alyssa Peterson, UNC, 22:17. 15, Megan Hendrickson, UNC, 23:40. 17, Madison Steffel, PR, 23:54. 18, Maria Isaacson, UNC, 24:13. 19, Cierra Ahlf, UNC, 24:20. 20, Anna Olson, UNC, 24:26. 23, Whitney Steffel, PR, 24:48. 24, Lora Isaacson, UNC, 24:52. 33, Macky Warne, PR, 25:31. 34, Haley Pickar, PR, 25:34. 63, Alex Kirlin, PR, 29:37. 72, Abby Eystad, PR, 31:17. 78, Kinley Nordin, PR, 33:28.

Boys team scores: Buffalo 53, Detroit Lakes 66, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 72, Staples-Motley 171, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 175, Park Rapids 179, United North Central 205, Wadena-Deer Creek 211, Ottertail Central 231, New York Mills 245, Deer River/Northland 296, Bagley/Fosston 306, Pine River-Backus 308, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 309.

Individual results

1, Aaron Johnson, DL, 17:19. 2, Isaac Basten, B, 17:43. 3, Javier Victorino, GFW, 18:11. 4, Dan Wilson, DGF, 18:20. 5, Braden Benson, B, 18:21. 10, Adam Jacobi, PR, 18:46. 29, Per Jorgenson, PR, 20:14. 30, Seth Breitweser, PR, 20:14. 32, Keegan Moses, PR, 20:16. 34, Ben Johnson, UNC, 20:21. 37, Brett Pinoniemi, UNC, 20:24. 38, Lars Keranen, UNC, 20:27. 45, Anthony Wurdock, UNC, 20:40. 51, Blake Schoon, UNC, 21:13. Wyatt Meech, UNC, 21:43. 78, Jake Clements, UNC, 23:10. 81, Jack Christenson, PR, 23:36. 85, Kaleb Carlson, PR, 23:55. 86, Nolan Booge, PR, 24:08.