Panthers edge Warriors in defensive battle

A pair of touchdowns in the second half gave the Park Rapids football team a hard-fought 13-6 win over United North Central in the season opener Thursday night at Menahga.

Kirby Hrdlicka's 1-yard touchdown plunge gave UNC a 6-0 lead with 5:30 to play in the first quarter. The Warriors had another drive stall at the Park Rapids 14 in the second quarter as UNC carried a 6-0 lead into the break.

Midway through the third quarter, the Panthers recovered a fumble after a bad snap on a punt attempt and took over at the UNC 40. A 39-yard pass from Jake Dickinson to Jarrett Johnson set up a 1-yard quarterback plunge by Dickinson. Johnson converted the kick and the Panthers led 7-6 with 2:02 left in the third quarter.

Zach Severtson sealed the win by returning an interception to the UNC 32 and scoring on a 14-yard run three plays later. That gave Park Rapids a 13-7 lead with 7:07 to play.

The Warriors mounted a couple scoring threats down the stretch, but lost a fumble at the Park Rapids 8-yard line with 1:35 to go and had three passes fall incomplete in the end zone in the final 20 seconds.

