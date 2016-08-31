Panthers look to contend in conference, section

Seniors (from left) Isabel Bagstad, Emily Dean and Brooke Jerger are among a veteran cast returning for the Park Rapids volleyball team this season. Submitted photo

Stephanie Hanson is looking for the Park Rapids volleyball team to pick up where it left off as she enters her third season as head coach.

A year ago, the Panthers played well down the stretch to finish with an 11-13-1 overall record. Park Rapids went 3-1 in the final four regular-season matches to earn the No. 4 seed in the South for the Section 8AA tournament. After defeating No. 5 Wadena-Deer Creek in the tournament opener, the Panthers were eliminated by No. 1 Perham, which went on to defeat Roseau for the section title.

Pequot Lakes won the Mid-State Conference title with a 4-0 record while the Panthers followed at 3-1. Detroit Lakes went 2-2, Crosby-Ironton went 1-3 and Staples-Motley finished at 0-4.

With seven players who started varsity matches returning from that crew, Hanson is expecting the Panthers to produce a winning record this fall.

Returning to lead the Panthers this fall are seniors Emily Dean and Brooke Jerger; juniors Kennedy Carlson, Taylor Hilmanowski and Jaiden McCollum; sophomore Kaisa Coborn; and freshman Kamree Carlson. Also back with some varsity experience are senior Isabel Bagstad, junior Kortne Byer and freshman Rilee Michaelson. Jerger, Kennedy Carlson and McCollum will serve as captains.

Of that group, Kennedy Carlson, McCollum and Coborn received all-conference honors while Jerger and Kamree Carlson were all-conference honorable mention selections.

McCollum returns at middle hitter after being named the Panthers' MVP last season. McCollum led the team with 273 kills and 54 blocks while putting 262 of 274 serves in play with 24 aces and 144 service points. McCollum also had 206 digs in 76 sets.

Kennedy Carlson returns as the starting setter after breaking school records for set assists in a match (55) and set assists in a season (670). Carlson put 229 of 235 serves in play with 23 aces and 131 points while adding 166 digs, 36 kills and 34 blocks in 76 sets. Carlson was the team's Offensive Player of the Year.

Coborn was the team's libero who had 266 digs and put 287 of 314 serves in play with 52 aces and 166 points. The team's Defensive Player of the Year also had 11 kills in 76 sets.

Jerger led the team with 61 aces and 171 service points as a middle hitter. Jerger played in 76 sets and put 295 of 324 serves in play with 161 digs, 65 kills and 41 blocks.

Kamree Carlson also played in 76 sets and had 188 kills, 153 digs and 94 service points as an outside hitter. Carlson put 165 of 189 serves in play with 29 aces.

Dean returns as a right-side hitter after playing in 76 sets and compiling 78 kills 170 digs, 23 blocks and 22 set assists.

Hilmanowski also appeared in 76 sets and went 268 for 295 in serves with 44 aces and 150 points. Hilmanowski also had 26 kills and 168 digs as an outside hitter

Byer played in 37 sets and had 41 digs as a defensive specialist while Bagstad (right-side hitter) and Michaelson (right-side hitter) look to provide depth and fill in for Madisen Wagner, the lone senior on last year's team who had 11 kills, 54 digs and 17 blocks in 61 sets as an outside hitter.

Rounding out the varsity lineup will be freshman setter Katelyn Weaver while Lexi Hinkley-Smith (right-side hitter), Julie Kristensen (outside hitter), Kylee Pachel (defensive specialist), Belle Andres (right-side hitter), Kayleah Breitweser (middle hitter), Madison Benham (outside hitter), Kayla Brock (middle hitter), Kora Just (defensive specialist), Kaelei Olson (setter), Lexie Weaver (outside hitter), Mercedes Forseman (outside hitter), Noel Skadberg (right-side hitter), Scout Stewart (outside hitter) and Katie Burlingame (outside hitter) will start the season on the junior varsity and C squad.

"We had a good summer season. Any time the girls play more, they gain more skill sets with touches and reps and their consistency and level of play goes up. It will greatly benefit our fall season this year, mainly with confidence," said Hanson, who will be assisted by Marion Goeden and Jackie Griffin. "The girls have worked hard. They owe it to themselves to believe in what they can do. They need to have discipline and have fun doing something they have worked so hard at all year."

Park Rapids will be competing against Bagley, Barnesville, Crookston, Crosby-Ironton, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, East Grand Forks, Fergus Falls, Hawley, Pequot Lakes, Perham, Roseau, Staples-Motley, Thief River Falls, Wadena-Deer Creek and Warroad in the 16-team Section 8AA class. Roseau enters the season rated No. 9 in the pre-season Class AA poll with D-G-F, Thief River Falls, Perham and Barnesville considered the top contenders.

Hanson is expecting her team to contend for the conference title and move up in the section ranks this season.

"I expect our girls to be competitive with every team they play this year. The goal would be to play at the level they can, win or lose. The girls are learning they have to believe in themselves in order for that to happen," said Hanson. "The mental piece will be our biggest battle this year. We can very much compete with the higher level teams in our conference and section. We can play well at times. We just have to learn to be consistent and discipline ourselves to play at that higher competitive level to win conference and sections."