Runners motivated to succeed

Both the Park Rapids boys and girls cross-country teams can look back at last year's Section 8A meet to provide motivation entering the season.

Head coach Kerry Johnson saw the girls team miss out on a state bid by only one place while the boys formed a solid foundation for the future with seven underclassmen returning who competed on varsity.

Unforeseen Injuries have already had an impact on both squads with senior Ellery Overmyer (knee), junior Will Pickar (broken leg) and sophomore Kendra Coborn (back) sidelined for the season. However, the Panthers will still be looking to cap off the season by contending for individual and team state berths at the section meet.

Section 8A returns 23 teams with Bagley/Fosston, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Crookston, Crosby-Ironton, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, East Grand Forks, Frazee, Hawley/Ulen-Hitterdal, Lake of the Woods, Lake Park-Audubon, Laporte, New York Mills, Pelican Rapids, Pequot Lakes, Perham, Pine River-Backus, Roseau, Trek North, United North Central, Wadena-Deer Creek, Warroad and West Marshall joining Park Rapids in bids to earn those team and individual trips to state.

"I was pretty happy with the overall condition (of the runners). Some of the runners did a great deal of running and it shows. They really put on the miles and are right where they need to be," said Johnson. "This is a season of unknowns, but these are great student/athletes. I know each of them will work hard and help make this a great year."

Girls seek return trip to state

The girls couldn't have been any closer to earning a state berth last season.

At the section meet, Perham repeated as section champs with 49 points while United North Central earned its first trip to state with a runner-up 119 points. Park Rapids followed with 120 points.

The Panthers did send two runners to state with Lydia Kantonen placing seventh and Megan Olson placing 10th at the section meet. At state, Olson finished 49th overall while Kantonen finished 75th overall.

Of the Panthers' seven section runners, Olson graduated and Coborn is sidelined. That still leaves Park Rapids with a veteran team entering this season.

Kantonen returns as the Panthers' top runner who is looking to cap off her senior season with her fourth consecutive trip to state. A year ago, Kantonen took first in the first three meets of the season and earned Mid-State Conference honors by placing third at the conference meet.

Also returning from last year's section team are seniors Macky Warne and Madison Steffel and sophomores Whitney Steffel and Abby Eystad. Junior Alex Kirlin and sophomore Kinley Nordin also competed on varsity last season while Overmyer missed the season with an injury.

That group helped the Panthers win the Mid-State Conference title with 41 points (Detroit Lakes was second with 42 points) and contend for a state berth.

At the conference meet, Coborn also earned all-conference honors by placing seventh while Whitney Steffel (14th), Warne (15th), Madison Steffel (28th) and Eystad (36th) rounded out the team.

Following Kantonen and Olson at the section meet were Coborn (23rd), Whitney Steffel (37th), Warne (50th), Madison Steffel (53rd) and Eystad (68th).

In addition to Kantonen, Overmyer, Coborn and Madison Steffel ran on the Panthers' runner-up section team that placed 10th at state in 2013 while Kantonen, Coborn, Whitney Steffel, Overmyer and Nordin led the Panthers to another runner-up finish at the section meet in 2014. Kirlin filled in for an injured Overmyer as the Panthers placed 13th at state that year.

Providing depth for the Panthers this fall will be eighth grader Haley Pickar and seventh grader Mikaela Nelson.

Perham begins the season as the No. 1-rated team in the first state Class A poll. While Perham is the heavy favorite to repeat as section champs, the Panthers will be seeking to claim the other state berth.

"I am expecting each girl to work hard and to continue to improve as the season progresses," said Johnson. "I'm excited to see who steps up and how the season goes. I'm hoping the girls get after it and fill those places that need it."

Jacobi to lead way for boys

Adam Jacobi returns to lead the boys after earning his first trip to state last season.

Jacobi earned all-conference honors by placing seventh at the Mid-State meet and capped off the season by placing 11th at the section meet to qualify for state. In his state debut, Jacobi placed 101st overall.

In addition to the senior leader, six other runners return from last year's varsity squad. Topping that list are four other runners who competed at last year's section meet: senior Per Jorgenson, sophomores Seth Breitweser and Ashton Clark, and freshman Keegan Moses.

Senior Jack Christenson and eighth grader Owen Wagner also competed on varsity last season.

Of that group, Jorgenson, Breitweser, Clark, Moses and Wagner competed in cross-country at the varsity level for the first time.

Park Rapids ended the regular season by placing fifth at the Mid-State meet with 124 points as Detroit Lakes claimed the title with 23 points. Following Jacobi at that meet were Jorgenson (18th), Pickar (27th), Breitweser (35th), Clark (39th) and Moses (40th).

The Panthers compiled 220 points to place eighth at the section meet as Perham (28) and Pequot Lakes (84) earned the two state bids. Following Jacobi at the section meet were Jorgenson (35th), Pickar (51st), Breitweser (61st), Clark (81st) and Moses (82nd). Perham enters the season rated No. 1 and Pequot Lakes is rated No. 4 in the first state Class A poll.

Looking to compete for varsity spots and provide depth for the Panthers this fall will be four first-year runners: seniors Nolan Booge and Kaleb Carlson, junior Bryce James and seventh grader Sam Warne.

Johnson is looking for the Panthers to continue to improve as the season progresses and move up in the conference and section standings.

"I am excited to see how the guys do. Some have worked really hard this summer and I'm hoping they stay healthy and have great seasons," said Johnson. "Again we have new runners I am thinking will come in and work on earning a varsity spot. It should make for some healthy competition. I know we have some real talent, so I am excited to see how it goes."