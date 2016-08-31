Panthers counting on veteran line, depth to contend

Leading the way for the Park Rapids football team this season will be seniors (front from left) Riley Cannon, Adam Herberg, Jarrett Johnson, Justin Dravis, Kenny David, Logan Veo, Zach Nelson, Ben Garcelon; (back) manager Nick Porozinski, Cole Hoscheid, Brandon Day, Jacob Bittmann, Logan Johnson, Tanner Becker, Jake Dickinson, Randall Scott. Not pictured: Kyle Trumble. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Head coach Aaron Morris is hoping the return of an experienced offensive line and a new offense will provide the foundation for a successful season by the Park Rapids football team.

Four starters and three others with experience return on the line as the Panthers hope to improve on their offensive numbers this season.

A year ago, the Panthers averaged 253.6 yards and 17.7 points a game. Defensively, Park Rapids gave up 279.7 yards and 23.5 points a game. The Panthers went 2-6 during the regular season to earn the No. 6 seed for the Section 8AAA playoffs. Park Rapids upset No. 3 Perham 34-28 before being eliminated with a 30-15 loss to No. 2 Pequot Lakes.

Being counted on to improve on those numbers are the returning letterwinners: seniors Tanner Becker (6-1, 295-pound tackle), Jacob Bittmann (5-11, 250 guard), Riley Cannon (6-2, 250 center), Kenny David (5-10, 170 running back/outside linebacker), Jake Dickinson (5-10, 190 quarterback), Justin Dravis (6-1, 185 wide receiver/defensive tackle/linebacker), Ben Garcelon (5-11, 160 running back/inside linebacker), Cole Hoscheid (6-0, 205 tackle), Jarrett Johnson (6-1, 180 wide receiver/end/safety), Logan Johnson (5-9, 170 outside linebacker), Randall Scott (5-8, 160 running back), Kyle Trumble (6-3, 330 defensive tackle) and Logan Veo (5-10, 275 tackle); juniors Matthew Benson (6-0, 190 running back/inside linebacker), Bradley Graham (5-9, 185 guard/tackle/defensive end), Jason Haas (6-0, 165 wide receiver/quarterback/cornerback), Zach Hocking (5-10, 210 guard/defensive tackle) and Zach Severtson (6-0, 185 running back/outside linebacker/safety); and sophomore Tristin Persons (5-8, 160 running back).

Returning as starters on offense are Dickinson at quarterback, Garcelon at running back, and Hocking, Bittmann, Becker and Hoscheid on the line. Veo, Trumble and Graham also saw some time up front.

Dickinson started all 10 games at quarterback and completed 29 of 105 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns while throwing eight interceptions. Dickinson also rushed for two TDs.

Garcelon gained 479 yards on 138 carries and scored two TDs while returning nine kickoffs for 108 yards.

Severtson rushed six times for 49 yards, Benson rushed eight times for 35 yards and a TD and Scott had two carries for 7 yards. Persons returned four kickoffs for 100 yards.

The Panthers have to replace their top rushers and receivers. Leading the way last season were seniors Jordan Yliniemi (166 carries for 985 yards and 13 TDs), Matt Bade (75 carries for 307 yards and three TDs and four receptions for 76 yards and a TD), Remington Hagan (28 carries for 179 yards and a TD and five receptions for 55 yards), Tristan Breitweser (10 carries for 71 yards), Damion Hanke (eight receptions for 103 yards and one TD) and Connor Byer (seven receptions for 105 yards and two TDs). Breitweser also returned 10 kickoffs for 107 yards, Yliniemi returned eight kickoffs for 127 yards, Hagan returned six kickoffs for 95 yards and 10 punts for 145 yards, and Isaac Kosel returned 12 punts for 108 yards.

Last year's seniors also led the defense with Hanke (21 solo tackles, 109 points), Micah Barrett (20 solo tackles, 96 points), Hagan (15 solo tackles, 88 points), Jacob Engst (84 points), Bade (72 points) and Kosel (70 points) leading the way. Hagan also averaged 27.6 yards on 30 punts.

Returning to lead the defense are Dravis (who was second on the team with 106 points, including 17 solo tackles and 56 assists), Jarrett Johnson (15 solo tackles, 73 points), Trumble (51 points), Severtson (49 points), David (46 points), Garcelon (22 points), Logan Johnson (21 points), Becker (9 points), Haas (3 points), Scott (3 points), Veo (2 points), Benson (2 points), Graham (1 point) and Cannon (1 point). Becker, Trumble, Dravis and Jarrett Johnson return as starters.

Providing depth on offense and defense will be seniors Adam Herberg (6-1, 170 wide receiver/cornerback), Zach Nelson (5-7, 180 lineman) and Brandon Day (6-2, 195 wide receiver/safety); and juniors Nate Weaver (5-10, 155 wide receiver/safety), Blake Higgins (5-11, 150 wide receiver/cornerback) and Marque Cook (6-1, 240 guard/defensive end); and sophomores Spencer Fritze (5-6, 150 running back/cornerback), Jack Hensel (6-0, 185 center/defensive tackle), Cody Dravis (5-10, 185 inside linebacker), Payton Hill (6-0, 200 guard/tackle), Brendan Kruchowski (6-0, 165 inside linebacker) and Nathan David (5-7, 145 running back). Senior Hunter Jewison will miss the season after having back surgery.

Jarrett Johnson returns as the Panthers' kicker after averaging 43.5 yards on 24 kickoffs and converting six extra points. Becker will handle the punting duties with Day, Severtson, Persons and Nathan David returning kicks.

Rounding out the varsity squad are juniors Kyle Stearns (5-11, 170), Josh Baker (5-10, 165) and Isaac Hagan (5-10, 170); and sophomores Jake Reish (6-1, 165), Rylley Clark (5-10, 145), Christopher Day (5-10, 165), Zach Fritze (5-10, 165), Jacob Stewart (6-0, 230), Tom Melvin (5-7, 165), Preston Renneberg (6-6, 170), Cameron Hoyt (5-8, 135), Jerry Engst (5-8, 125) and Caleb Vang (5-8, 145).

"We changed our offensive scheme. We've got the athletes, so we're going to open up our playbook and open up the field," said Morris, who will be assisted by Joe Grimes, Josh Cook, Clarence Davis, Chuck Schmitz, Bob Kapsner, Mike Baumgartner and J.T. Luther. "Defensively, we're going to get 11 guys to the ball and play as a unit. We're stressing communication and trusting each other. With our depth, we're not going to have many guys go both ways. That should keep the kids fresh. I'm excited for the season."

In the new Midwest Red District, the Panthers went 2-6 to finish seventh out of eight teams. Leading the district were Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls at 7-1 while Pequot Lakes was 6-2. Perham finished at 4-4, East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls went 3-5 and Roseau ended up at 0-8.

The Panthers played five opponents that were ranked in various state polls during the season. Park Rapids lost to United North Central (6-0), Detroit Lakes (21-6), Pequot Lakes (43-28 and 30-15) and Fergus Falls (34-6) while defeating East Grand Forks (29-13). UNC was rated as high as No. 7 in the state Class AA poll, Fergus Falls (No. 7) and Detroit Lakes (No. 11) were rated in the state Class AAAA poll, and Pequot Lakes (No. 11) and East Grand Forks (No. 9) were rated in the state Class AAA poll. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, which defeated Pequot Lakes 36-13 in the section title game, was rated No. 2 in the state Class AAA poll.

Section 8AAA remains the same with Aitkin, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, East Grand Forks, Pequot Lakes, Perham and Roseau joining Park Rapids in the seven-team section.

"We have a tough schedule, but I feel we have the talent to compete for the section title," said Morris. "We have to be ready to play every game. We're an athletic team and we're going to use that athleticism. These kids are determined. They want to win. If we can stay healthy, winning the section championship is an attainable goal."