Swimmers look for quality to offset quantity

Among the returning veterans for the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team this season are seniors (from left) Lizzie Bannerman, Trinah Szafranski and Jasmine Cease. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

One common denominator to the success of the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving program over the years has been depth.

With only 13 swimmers and divers returning from last year's team, the Panthers will need to rely on quality instead of quantity to produce another successful season.

"One of our top concerns is depth," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze, who will be assisted by Carly Helfrich and Kristi Goochey. "The last time we had this low of numbers was in 2007. The key for us is to keep getting better every practice and every meet. Our focus has to be on getting better."

Park Rapids went 6-2 in dual meets last season before ending the year with a runner-up finish to Detroit Lakes at the Mid-State Conference meet and a fourth-place finish with 272 points at the Section 8A meet. Bemidji won the section title with 393 points.

Four seniors capped off the season by qualifying for the state Class A meet in five events with Kayla Andersen earning all-state honors by placing seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. Tea Nyland placed 10th in the 100 butterfly while Andersen, Nyland, Paige Fritze and Alyza Edevold placed 12th in the 200 medley relay. Andersen also placed 16th in the 50 freestyle while Nyland took 20th in the 200 individual medley. That group scored 30 points to tie for 20th place at the state meet.

Andersen (447.50 points), Nyland (425.50 points), Fritze (389.50 points) and Edevold (258 points) also led the Panthers in scoring last season. Nyland holds the school record in the 100 butterfly and is second in the 200 individual medley while Andersen is second in the 100 breaststroke and is third in the 50 freestyle. Fritze ranks No. 5 in the 100 backstroke and No. 10 in the 100 freestyle. All three competed in three state meets. Edevold competed in two state meets.

In addition to those four, the Panthers have to replace the contributions of five other swimmers and divers who graduated. That list features Carly Waggoner (169.50 points), Tayah Otterness (146.25 points), Jada Current (68 points in diving), Lexi Stevenson (48 points in diving) and MacKenzie Hensel (18.50 points). Waggoner and Current placed at the section meet.

"We have a lot of spots we need to fill," said Fritze. "The girls are working hard, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Being counted on to lead the Panthers this season are seniors Trinah Szafranski, Jasmine Cease and Lizzie Bannerman; junior Maija Hovelsrud; sophomores Olivia Ulvin and Katie Eischens; freshmen Jessica Kaseman and Chloe Voigt; and eighth graders Ellie Ulvin, Madison Robbins, Grace Stinar, Savana Damar and Aleah Voigt.

Five of those returnees competed in last year's section meet while junior Jordan Klemmer returns to the team. Senior Olivia Fischer; freshmen Autumn Mitchell and Mary Rose Nichols; eighth grader Analise Smee; and seventh graders Allison Offerdahl, Aneka Gorder and Simone Wolff round out the 21-member roster.

Hovelsrud was fifth in points with 220.50 a year ago while Szafranski followed with 187 points. Hovelsrud finished third in the 100 breaststroke at the conference meet and was fourth in that event at the section meet while also placing ninth in the 200 individual medley. Szafranski finished seventh in the 200 freestyle relay, eighth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle at the section meet.

Olivia Ulvin (145.75 points) and Ellie Ulvin (139.25 points) joined Szafranski on the Panthers' 200 freestyle relay team with Olivia Ulvin placing 17th in the 500 freestyle and Ellie Ulvin placing 18th in the 100 freestyle and 19th in the 100 backstroke at the section meet.

Robbins finished the season with 94.50 points and took 18th in the 200 individual medley and 18th in the 100 backstroke at the section meet.

Eischens scored 71 points in diving and placed 14th in that event at the section meet.

Also returning after competing on the varsity last season are Cease (85.75 points), Kaseman (73 points), Chloe Voigt (72.50 points), Stinar (55.50 points), Damar (41 points), Bannerman (37.50 points) and Aleah Voigt (37.50 points).

"We're a very young team," said Fritze. "We're going to have to be creative. Our lineup will change from meet to meet. We have to decide if we want to fill the varsity spots or give points away and let the younger girls progress on their own."

The Panthers will be competing against Bemidji, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Fosston, Grand Rapids, Perham, Staples-Motley, Thief River Falls and Warroad/Roseau in the 11-team Section 8A ranks.

Fritze's main goal entering the season is seeing his team improve each week and peak at the end of the season.

"Our end goal is to swim fast at sections," said Fritze. "Hopefully our younger kids are ready to step up. We have great potential, but it's up to the girls what they do with that potential. I'm expecting good things. If the girls keep working hard, we'll have a good season."