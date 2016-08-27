Fergus Falls tops Panthers in dual meet

Tori Hilmanowski, shown returning a shot in the Panthers' season opener, teamed up with Abby Morris for a straight-set win at No. 2 doubles against Fergus Falls Tuesday. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Despite claiming wins in the top positions, the Park Rapids girls tennis team dropped a 4-3 decision at Fergus Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Julia Smith coasted to a straight-set win at No. 1 singles while Tori Hilmanowski and Abby Morris posted a straight-set win at No. 2 doubles. Haley MacPherson and Drew Hilmanowski rebounded to win a third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles to lead the Panthers.

Chloe Johnson and Jada Renneberg won the first set before Fergus Falls rallied for the win at No. 3 doubles and Olivia Wallace dropped a close match at No. 3 singles as the Panthers fell to 1-3 in dual meets this season.

It was the season opener for the Otters.

Fergus Falls 4, Park Rapids 3

No. 1 singles: Julia Smith, PR, over Katie Mach 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Amanda Nelson, FF, over Natalie Kinkel 6-1, 6-3.

No. 3 singles: Abby MacFarlane, FF, over Olivia Wallace 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

No. 4 singles: Becca Hoffmann, FF, over Meagan Powers 6-1, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Drew Hilmanowski/Haley MacPherson, PR, over Abby Lemke/Kailyn Richey 1-6, 6-2, 10-4.

No. 2 doubles: Tori Hilmanowski/Abby Morris, PR, over Maren Lundberg/Alice Schindler 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles: Taylor Pikala/Nicole Scott, FF, over Chloe Johnson/Jada Renneberg 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 6-1.