Panthers edge Aitkin in season debut

Haley MacPherson returned a backhand during a No. 1 doubles match against Pine City Friday at the Depot Courts. VANCE CARLSON / ENTERPRISE

Eight different players picked up victories as the Park Rapids girls tennis team opened the season by hosting the third annual North/South Challenge Friday at the Depot Courts.

The Panthers opened with a 6-1 loss to Pine City before using a sweep in singles to edge Aitkin 4-3. Park Rapids ended the day with a 5-2 loss to Minnewaska Area.

Against Pine City, Olivia Wallace and Chloe Johnson rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 12-10 win at No. 2 doubles to account for Park Rapids' lone victory. Drew Hilmanowski and Haley MacPherson fell in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles while Natalie Kinkel dropped two close sets at No. 2 singles.

MacPherson's tiebreaker win at No. 3 singles gave the Panthers the win over Aitkin. Julia Smith at No. 1 singles, Kinkel at No. 2 singles and Abby Morris at No. 4 singles posted straight-set wins. Drew Hilmanowski and Tori Hilmanowski lost in a tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles while Wallace and Johnson lost in a tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles.

Smith and Drew Hilmanowski posted a straight-set win at No. 1 doubles while Johnson and Jada Renneberg prevailed in a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles to lead the Panthers against Minnewaska Area. MacPherson and Tori Hilmanowski fell in a tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles.

"I thought the girls played very well," said Park Rapids head coach Brianne Morris. "We had a lot of girls in different spots and they were ready to go. Even the girls said they thought they played well for their first matches of the season."

Saturday's Park Rapids Invitational was rained out. The Panthers will play Sauk Centre, Yellow Medicine East and Parkers Prairie in a quadrangular meet at Sauk Centre Thursday.

Pine City 6, Park Rapids 1

No. 1 singles: Natalie Cahill, PC, over Julia Smith 7-5, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Lydia Adams, PC, over Natalie Kinkel 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).

No. 3 singles: Anna Miller, PC, over Tori Hilmanowski 6-4, 6-3.

No. 4 singles: Katie Miller, PC, over Abby Morris 6-0, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles: Raven Ranck/Alison Brown, PC, over Drew Hilmanowski/Haley MacPherson 5-7, 7-5, 10-6.

No. 2 doubles: Olivia Wallace/Chloe Johnson, PR, over Caitlyn Furber/Melinda Rhyberg 3-6, 7-5, 12-10.

No. 3 doubles: Elizabeth Cahill/Emily Carpenter, PC, over Meagan Powers/Jada Renneberg 6-1, 6-1.

Park Rapids 4, Aitkin 3

No. 1 singles: Julia Smith, PR, over Lydia Browning 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Brynn Wilson 6-0, 6-3.

No. 3 singles: Haley MacPherson, PR, over heather Gaulke 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 10-8.

No. 4 singles: Abby Morris, PR, over Addie Sanford 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Bethany Kinzer/Amber Kuhlmann, A, over Drew Hilmanowski/Tori Hilmanowski 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.

No. 2 doubles: Cora Fastner/Angel Beaufeaux, A, over Olivia Wallace/Chloe Johnson 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7.

No. 3 doubles: Marisa Kittleson/Grace Liljenquist, A, over Gracie Eischens/Jada Renneberg 6-3, 6-3.

Minnewaska Area 5, Park Rapids 2

No. 1 singles: Joelle Thorfinnson, M, over Natalie Kinkel 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 singles: Danielle Thorfinnson, M, over Olivia Wallace 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 singles: Myranda Thoen, M, over Abby Morris 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 singles: Raelynn Wildman, M, over Meagan Powers 6-1, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Julia Smith/Drew Hilmanowski, PR, over Anna Vold/Greta Reichmann 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles: Hannah Orlowski/Aiden Riley, M, over Haley MacPherson/Tori Hilmanowski 6-1, 6-7, 10-2.

No. 3 doubles: Chloe Johnson/Jada Renneberg, PR, over Karra Hanson/Madelynn Reichmann 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.