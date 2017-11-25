Whitefish and cisco sport netting to open on Straight Lake
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Park Rapids Area Fisheries office has set the whitefish and cisco (tullibee) netting season for Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 on Straight Lake in Becker County.
Notice will be posted at the lake access and other public places near the lake. To access the online listing of netting dates and netting regulations, visit mndnr.gov/regulations/fishing and click on "Whitefish - Cisco Sport Gillnetting."
Opening dates for these lakes are determined based on fish abundance, climatic conditions and vulnerability of game fish.
Fishing regulations require the following:
• A person may use only one gill net, not exceeding 100 feet long and 3 feet wide.
• One end of net must have a pole, stake or buoy projecting at least 2 feet above the surface of the water or ice.
• Nets must have an identification tag attached near the first float of the end that's projecting from the surface of the water or ice.
• Identification tags must be a minimum of 2-1/2 inches long by 5/8 of an inch wide, permanently bearing the owner's name and address. Identification tags for marking nets are provided by the owner.
• Nets may not be set after sunset or raised before sunrise.
• All gill nets must be set and lifted by the licensee only.
• Nets must be tended at least once every 24 hours.
• A net may not be set in any water deeper than 6 feet.
• A net may not be set within 50 feet of another net.
• Minimum gill net mesh size must be no less than 3 1/2-inch net stretch measure. Net stretch measure means the interior distance between opposite knots or corners of a single mesh of net, when taken between the thumb and forefinger and enough pressure is applied laterally to allow the opposite sides of the mesh to touch.
• Nets used in designated infested waters must be dried for a minimum of 10 days or frozen for two days before using in a different water body. Nets should be dried for 10 days or frozen for two before moving from one lake to another.
• Nets should be transported in sealed container.
• Whitefish and ciscoes taken by sport gill netting may not be bought or sold.
The DNR suggests contacting a local bait shop or lakeside resort to ask about local ice conditions.