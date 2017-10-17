Marjamaa sparks Braves in sweep against Pillager
Madi Marjamaa's seven ace serves, 24 set assists and 10 digs sparked the Menahga volleyball team to a Park Region Conference sweep over Pillager Thursday night at Menahga.
Leah Schwartz added 14 kills and 10 digs while Olivia Yliniemi (6) and Tara Hendrickson (5) combined for 11 kills in the Braves' 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 victory. Aimee Lake led the way with 14 digs while Annie Lake (8) and Ahlf (7) combined for 15 digs as Menahga improved to 3-3 in conference matches and 10-11 overall.
Julia Johnson had four kills and two blocks while Hailea Books had 16 digs for the Huskies, who fell to 1-5 in the conference and 10-16 overall.
Menahga statistics
Kills: Schwartz 14, Yliniemi 6, Hendrickson 5, Ahlf 3, Marjamaa 3, An. Lake 2, Heegard 1.
Service aces: Marjamaa 7, Yliniemi 3.
Set assists: Marjamaa 24, An. Lake 2, Hendrickson 1.
Ace blocks: Hendrickson 2, Schwartz 1, Yliniemi 1, An. Lake 1.
Digs: Ai. Lake 14, Schwartz 10, Marjamaa 10, An. Lake 8, Ahlf 7, Yliniemi 3, Pietila 1.