Trojans outlast Braves in conference battle

Morgan Palmer's 15 kills and 17 digs, Maya Lake's 10 kills and 18 digs, and Ava Rathcke's 10 kills and six ace serves led Sebeka in a 25-19, 17-25, 27-25, 18-25, 15-6 win. Megan Heino (23), Jolee Lillquist (20) and Kenzie Nelson (17) combined for 60 digs as the Trojans improved to 4-1 in the conference and 8-7 overall.

Olivia Yliniemi and Tara Hendrickson had nine kills apiece while Madi Marjamaa had 35 set assists and 14 digs. Cierra Ahlf chipped in six kills and 18 digs while Aimee Lake had 20 digs. Marjamaa and Jessica Pietila served three aces each while Hendrickson(4) and Yliniemi (3) combined for seven solo blocks as the Braves fell to 2-3 in conference matches and 9-10 overall.

Menahga statistics

Kills: Schwartz 22, Yliniemi 9, Hendrickson 9, Ahlf 6, Marjamaa 5.

Service aces: Marjamaa 3, Pietila 3, Schwartz 1, An. Lake 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 35, An. Lake 2, Hendrickson 1.

Digs: Schwartz 34, Ai. Lake 20, Ahlf 18, Marjamaa 14, An. Lake 7, Yliniemi 4, Hendrickson 1.

Blocks: Hendrickson 4, Yliniemi 3, Schwartz 2, An. Lake 1, Ahlf 1.