Schwartz leads way as Braves top Pirates

Cierra Ahlf added 10 kills and 12 digs while Madi Marjamaa had 39 set assists, four service aces and 11 digs in Menahga's 25-10, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory. Defensively, Aimee Lake had 24 digs, Tara Hendrickson had four ace blocks, and Annie Lake had three ace blocks and 13 digs. Olivia Yliniemi chipped in seven kills as Menahga improved to 2-2 in the conference and 9-8 overall.

Morgan Glenz tallied 27 kills and 14 digs for the Pirates, who fell to 1-3 in conference matches and 5-12 overall.

Menahga statistics

Kills: Schwartz 15, Ahlf 10, Hendrickson 9, Yliniemi 7, An. Lake 4, Marjamaa 3, Ai. Lake 1.

Service aces: Marjamaa 4, Schwartz 1, An. Lake 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 39, An. Lake 3, Yliniemi 2.

Digs: Ai. Lake 24, Schwartz 21, An. Lake 13, Ahlf 12, Marjamaa 11, Yliniemi 2, Pinoniemi 1.

Ace blocks: Hendrickson 4, An. Lake 3, Marjamaa 1.