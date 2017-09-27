NYM defeats Braves in conference match

Madi Marjamaa added 20 set assists, nine digs, seven kills and three ace serves for the Braves in a 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 loss. Cierra Ahlf also had seven kills while adding 10 digs. Olivia Yliniemi had six kills while Schwartz and Ahlf served two aces each as the Braves fell to 1-2 in the conference.

New York Mills improved to 3-0 in Park Region matches and 9-2 overall. Wadena-Deer Creek is also 3-0 in the conference.

Menahga improved to 8-8 overall by going 3-2 at Saturday's Parkers Prairie tournament.

After opening with a loss to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (25-6, 25-21), the Braves defeated Northern Freeze (25-12, 25-14), Maranatha Christian Academy (24-25, 25-12) and Parkers Prairie (25-14, 25-19) before dropping another match to C-G-B (25-15, 25-10).

Menahga statistics vs. NYM

Kills: Schwartz 9, Marjamaa 7, Ahlf 7, Yliniemi 6, Hendrickson 3, An. Lake 2, Peterson 1.

Service aces: Marjamaa 3, Schwartz 2, Ahlf 2, Ai. Lake 1, An. Lake 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 20, An. Lake 5, Schwartz 2, Ai. Lake 1, Peterson 1.

Blocks: Schwartz 1, An. Lake 1, Hendrickson 1.

Digs: Ai. Lake 26, Schwartz 21, Ahlf 10, Marjamaa 9, An. Lake 8, Yliniemi 4, Hendrickson 2, Peterson 1.