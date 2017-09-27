NYM defeats Braves in conference match
Aimee Lake's 26 digs and Leah Schwartz's 21 digs and nine kills led the Menahga volleyball team in Thursday night's Park Region Conference loss to New York Mills.
Madi Marjamaa added 20 set assists, nine digs, seven kills and three ace serves for the Braves in a 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 loss. Cierra Ahlf also had seven kills while adding 10 digs. Olivia Yliniemi had six kills while Schwartz and Ahlf served two aces each as the Braves fell to 1-2 in the conference.
New York Mills improved to 3-0 in Park Region matches and 9-2 overall. Wadena-Deer Creek is also 3-0 in the conference.
Menahga improved to 8-8 overall by going 3-2 at Saturday's Parkers Prairie tournament.
After opening with a loss to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (25-6, 25-21), the Braves defeated Northern Freeze (25-12, 25-14), Maranatha Christian Academy (24-25, 25-12) and Parkers Prairie (25-14, 25-19) before dropping another match to C-G-B (25-15, 25-10).
Menahga statistics vs. NYM
Kills: Schwartz 9, Marjamaa 7, Ahlf 7, Yliniemi 6, Hendrickson 3, An. Lake 2, Peterson 1.
Service aces: Marjamaa 3, Schwartz 2, Ahlf 2, Ai. Lake 1, An. Lake 1.
Set assists: Marjamaa 20, An. Lake 5, Schwartz 2, Ai. Lake 1, Peterson 1.
Blocks: Schwartz 1, An. Lake 1, Hendrickson 1.
Digs: Ai. Lake 26, Schwartz 21, Ahlf 10, Marjamaa 9, An. Lake 8, Yliniemi 4, Hendrickson 2, Peterson 1.