Braves stay undefeated in conference play

Al Pietila and Mitch Peterson combined on a four-hitter in leading the Braves to a 2-1 win over Pillager on April 11 while Thomas Litzau and Lars Keranen pitched Menahga to an 8-5 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek on April 13 in a pair of home games.

Pillager took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Braves countered by scoring twice in the bottom of the inning on singles by Pietila and Charlie Steidler-Thompson, a sacrifice fly by Litzau, and a run-scoring grounder by Peterson.

That was all of the scoring as Pietila allowed four hits and four walks with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings before Peterson recorded the final out via a strikeout for the save.

Pietila went 2 for 3 to pace Menahga's five-hit attack.

Menahga used a 14-hit attack to defeat W-DC.

W-DC scored three times in the first before the Braves tied it at 3-3 in the bottom of the inning before scoring four times in the second and once in the fifth to secure the win.

A double by Steidler-Thompson and singles by Litzau, Isaac Anderson, Keranen, Peterson and Graham Skoog tied the game in the first while singles by Pietila, Litzau and Keranen, a double by Peterson, and singles by Skoog and Canton Matson made it 7-4 in the second.

Skoog walked and scored on Steidler-Thompson's RBI single in the fifth for an 8-4 lead.

Litzau allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five innings for the win while Keranen gave up one run on two hits with one walks and one strikeout over the final two innings for the save.

Peterson went 3 for 4 with two RBI, Keranen went 2 for 4 with two RBI and Skoog went 2 for 3 with two RBI to pace the Braves' offense. Steidler-Thompson went 2 for 4 and Litzau went 2 for 4 with two runs as Menahga improved to 3-0 in the conference and 5-1 overall.

Pillager fell to 3-1 in the conference and 4-2 overall while W-DC fell to 2-2 in conference play and 4-2 overall.