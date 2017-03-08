UNC's Hintzman places fifth at state tournament

Hintzman placed fifth at 160 pounds during Saturday's finals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul while Johnson was defeated in Saturday's consolation quarterfinals to miss placing in the 126-pound bracket.

Hintzman, who qualified with a runner-up finish at the Section 8A tournament, was unseeded and unranked entering Friday's first round and upset West Central Area's Tyler Onstad with an 8-3 minor decision. Onstad was rated No. 5 in the state poll and was the No. 5 seed.

Westfield's Colton Krell sent Hintzman into the wrestlebacks with a 5-4 decision in Friday's quarterfinals. Krell was the No. 4 seed and rated No. 3 in the state poll.

The Sebeka junior stayed alive by pinning Sibley East's Logan Tesch in 4:01 in the first round of the wrestlebacks and was guaranteed a medal with a 6-3 decision over LeSueur-Henderson's Luke Wilson in the consolation quarterfinals. Wilson was rated No. 4 and seeded No. 8.

Park Rapids' Justin Dravis used a takedown and nearfall in the second period and reversal in the third period for a 7-2 minor decision over Hintzman in the consolation semifinals. Dravis, the No. 2 seed and No. 2-rated wrestler at 160, also defeated Hintzman in the section championship match.

That loss sent Hintzman to the fifth-place match where takedowns in the first period and third period led to a 5-1 minor decision over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Derek Krieger, who was the No. 6 seed and rated No. 8 in the state. Hintzman ended the season with a 36-9 record while Krieger finished at 32-9.

Goodhue's Bailee O'Reilly edged Jackson County Central's Dalton Wagner 13-11 in the title match. O'Reilly was the No. 1 seed and rated No. 1 at 170 while Wagner was the No. 3 seed and rated No. 1 at 160. O'Reilly finished with a 41-1 record and Wagner ended at 39-4. Dravis pinned Krell in 1:26 in the third-place match for a 40-2 record while Krell ended up at 32-6. Onstad went 36-5, Tesch finished at 23-18 and Wilson ended at 33-8.

Johnson, who qualified for state at 113 as a sophomore, returned to state as a senior as the section runner-up at 126.

Top-seeded and top-ranked Michael Suda of Pipestone defeated Johnson with a 21-8 major decision in Friday's first round, but the Menahga senior was given another match when Suda posted a 19-7 major decision over St. Charles' Cristian Chavez, who was unranked.

Johnson stayed alive with a 5-3 decision over Chavez in Friday's wrestlebacks before being eliminated with a 2-1 loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Matthew Pollock in the consolation quarterfinals. Pollock was seeded No. 5 and rated No. 8.

Johnson capped off his senior season with a 27-10 record. Suda defeated West Central Area's Jake Nohre, the No. 2 seed, 17-4 in the title match to cap off a 43-0 season. Nohre finished at 39-2. Chavez went 25-11 while Pollock ended at 38-6 after defeating Aitkin's Silas Berg 11-1 in the third-place match.