D-G-F eliminates Warriors in quarterfinals

The win sent the No. 5-seeded Rebels to the section semifinals with a 10-12 record.

Austin Bacon's pin in 3:36 at 138 pounds, Toby Hintzman's pin in 1:56 at 160, Brock Kako's pin in 3:37 at 220 and Jared Seibert's 5-3 minor decision at 285 led the No. 4-seeded Warriors, who end the season with a 7-9 record in dual meets.

D-G-F 49, UNC 21

103: Blake Bakken, DGF, pinned Tucker Holmes 1:50. 113: Zander Jenson, DGF, minor decision over Isaac Tellers 5-0. 120: Jack Fuchs, DGF, pinned Eion Ness 1:24. 126: Matthew Pollock, DGF, pinned Ben Johnson 1:58. 132: Preston Johnson, DGF, pinned Tyler Thomas 5:27. 138: Austin Bacon, UNC, pinned Daniel Wilson 3:36. 145: Dacotah Coggins, DGF, minor decision over Bridger Bettin 9-2. 152: Carter Schmidt, DGF, minor decision over Cade LaCoe 7-2. 160: Toby Hintzman, UNC, pinned Logan Tucker 1:56. 170: Cade Sogge, DGF, major decision over Mason Bradley 16-7. 182: Trevor Dufault, DGF, pinned Gator Bettin 3:37. 195: Jacob Arends, DGF, won by forfeit. 220: Brock Kako, UNC, pinned Ryan Heidberg 3:37. 285; Jared Seibert, UNC, minor decision over Hunter Maciewski 5-3.