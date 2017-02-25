Braves capture conference title with 12-2 mark

Alyssa Peterson added 15 points, Megan Hendrickson scored 11 points and Cierra Ahlf chipped in 10 points as the Braves locked up the conference title with the win. This is Menahga's first conference title since going 12-0 during the 2005-06 season.

Kennedy Gravelle's 21 points led the Wolverines, who fell to 3-10 in the conference and 6-18 overall.

"It was really exciting for the girls as they have worked really hard and were able to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 11 years here at Menahga," said first-year Menahga head coach Cody Pulju. "Going into the season, I knew we would have a chance to compete with most teams. We decided early in the year that we weren't going to use being young as an excuse and the girls' confidence grew throughout the season as we were able to beat some talented, experienced teams. It was a big first step for these underclassmen to win the conference and experience some success on the varsity level, which will help build confidence for everyone going into next year."

WADENA-DEER CREEK: Gravelle 21, Volkmann 9, Miron 8, Schwartz 6.

MENAHGA: L. Hendrickson 28, A. Peterson 15, M. Hendrickson 11, Ahlf 10, Schwartz 3, T. Hendrickson 2.

Halftime: Menahga 36, W-DC 28.

Braves edge Pillager

A 16-point lead in the second half almost disappeared as the Braves hung on for a 61-60 win at Pillager in the conference finale on Feb. 17.

Peterson (19), Lindsay Hendrickson (14) and Megan Hendrickson (12) scored in double figures for the Braves, who improved to 12-2 in the conference and 20-5 overall.

Bethany Gielow (21), Gabby Martin (14) and Emma Litke (10) scored in double figures as Pillager fell to 6-8 in the conference and 15-10 overall.

Menahga topped the conference standings with New York Mills finishing second at 10-4, Henning going 9-5, and Verndale and Sebeka finishing at 8-6. Rounding out the conference standings were W-DC at 3-11 and Bertha-Hewitt at 0-14.

MENAHGA: A. Peterson 19, L. Hendrickson 14, M. Hendrickson 12, Ahlf 7, T. Hendrickson 7, Al. Lake 2.

PILLAGER: Gielow 21, Martin 14, Litke 10, V. Peterson 9, Books 4, Engholm 2.

Halftime: Menahga 29, Pillager 21.