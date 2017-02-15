Fast start carries Warriors past Cardinals

Tucker Holmer's 6-1 minor decision at 106 pounds, Isaac Tellers' pin at 113 and Eion Ness' pin at 120 gave the Warriors a 15-0 lead. Bridger Bettin's 12-10 minor decision at 138, Austin Bacon's pin at 145, Cade LaCoe's 5-1 minor decision at 152, Dakota Meech's pin at 160 and Toby Hintzman's 17-2 technical fall win at 170 pushed the lead to 38-12 before the Cardinals won the final four matches.

UNC improved to 7-8 in dual meets while Staples-Motley fell to 8-5.

UNC 38, Staples-Motley 33

106: Tucker Holmer, UNC, minor decision over Payton Bjerga 6-1. 113: Isaac Tellers, UNC, pinned Conner Dobson 1:59. 120: Eion Ness, UNC, pinned Brayden Christensen 1:46. 126: Spencer Miller, SM, pinned Zack Fuller 1:03. 132: Owen Bjerga, SM, won by forfeit. 138: Bridger Bettin, UNC, minor decision over Jasiah Paskewitz 12-10. 145: Austin Bacon, UNC, pinned Cade Schmidt 1:19. 152: Cade LaCoe, UNC, minor decision over Isaac Swendsrud 5-1. 160: Dakota Meech, UNC, pinned James Ehresman 3:25. 170: Toby HIntzman, UNC, technical fall over Jonathan Lisson 17-2. 182; Alex Erpelding, SM, pinned Mason Bradley :50. 195: Shaine Guggenberger, SM, pinned Lance Hendrickson 5:55. 220: Braden Tyrell, SM, pinned Brock Kako 4:40. 285: Kyle Serich, SM, minor decision over Jared Seiberg 3-2.

Road Crew defeats UNC

Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus used seven pins to defeat the Warriors 52-26 on Feb. 7 at Sebeka.

Tellers' pin at 113 pounds, Ness' pin at 126 and Bacon's 13-0 major decision at 138 gave UNC a 16-16 tie.

The Road Crew took a 34-16 lead with three straight pins before Hintzman posted a 17-5 major decision at 170. After PLPRB won the next three matches with a pair of pins and a forfeit, Jared Seibert's pin at 285 ended the match.

PLPRB improved to 13-10 in dual meets..

PLPRB 52, UNC 26

106: Evan Koering, PLPRB, major decision over Dylan Rasmussan 8-0. 113: Isaac Tellers, UNC, pinned Austin Staricha 1:48. 120: Addisuone Harrington, PLPRB, pinned Ethan Trout 1:49. 126: Eion Ness, UNC, pinned Zach Stevenson 2:51. 132: Jake Poehler, PLPRB, pinned Tyler Thomas 3:29. 138: Austin Bacon, UNC, major decision over Isaac Manthel 13-0. 145: Evan Gravdahl, PLPRB, pinned Garrett Butler 1:22. 152: Peter Koering, PLPRB, pinned Dakota Meech 4:47. 160: Tim Ryan, PLPRB, pinned Blake Schoon :21. 170: Toby HIntzman, UNC, major decision over Devyn Richards 17-5. 182: Cody France, PLPRB, pinned Mason Bradley 3:08. 195: Justin Neuman, PLPRB, won by forfeit. 220: John Urseth, PLPRB, pinned Brock Kako 3:58. 285: Jared Seibert, UNC, pinned Myca Reynolds 1:18.