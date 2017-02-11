Defense carries Braves to 56-37 win over Tigers

Kia Heide (7), Madisyn Lucas (6) and Ashley Pyburn (6) combined for 19 points for the Tigers. Heide also had seven rebounds and five steals and joined Lucas and Pyburn with two blocked shots each. Lucas had there steals, Emma Bliss had nine rebounds and Montana Baker had two assists as Nevis fell to 4-12 on the season.

"We played very well against a really good team," said Nevis head coach Brad Neyens. "It was one of our best performances we have had all season. We rebounded well and shot a good percentage from behind the 3-point line. Our defense was good for most of the game. We just got lazy at times and that, along with our turnovers, cost us."

NEVIS: Ahrendt 1 0-1 2, Lucas 2 0-0 6, Pyburn 2 0-0 6, Umthun 0 0-0 0, Vredenberg 0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Monroe 1 0-1 2, Heide 2 3-4 7, Carrier 2 0-1 5, Bliss 2 1-2 5, Baker 2 0-0 4, Kamphaus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 44 (FG), 4 for 9 (FT).

MENAHGA: A. Peterson 9 2-2 21, M. Hendrickson 6 0-3 12, Ahlf 4 1-5 10, Schwartz 3 0-0 6, Al. Lake 1 2-2 4, Ai. Lake 1 1-2 3, An. Lake 0 0-0 0, Aho 0 0-0 0, T. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, M. Peterson 0 0-0 0, K. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 for 73 (FG), 6 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 26, Nevis 18. Three-pointers: Lucas 2, Pyburn 2, Carrier 1, A. Peterson 1, Ahlf 1. Team fouls: Nevis 16, Menahga 14. Fouled out: Ahlf. Rebounds: Nevis 30 (Bliss 9, Heide 7, Pyburn 5, Ahrendt 3, Baker 3, Kamphaus 2, Isaacson 1); Menahga 48 (Ahlf 9, M. Hendrickson 5, An. Lake 5, A. Peterson 4, Schwartz 4, Al. Lake 4, Ai. Lake 3, T. Hendrickson 1, M. Peterson 1, Team 12). Assists: Nevis 7 (Baker 2, Ahrendt 1, Lucas 1, Monroe 1, Heide 1, Bliss 1); Menahga 15 (M. Hendrickson 5, A. Peterson 2, Ahlf 2, Ai. Lake 2, T. Hendrickson 2, Schwartz 1, M. Peterson 1). Steals: Nevis 15 (Heide 5, Lucas 3, Pyburn 2, Carrier 2, Ahrendt 1, Baker 1, Kamphaus 1); Menahga 23 (A. Peterson 6, M. Hendrickson 6, Ahlf 3, Ai. Lake 3, Schwartz 2, Al. Lake 1, An. Lake 1, T. Hendrickson 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 8 (Lucas 2, Pyburn 2, Heide 2, Bliss 1, Kamphaus 1). Turnovers: Nevis 34, Menahga 18.

Braves top Pirates

The Braves maintained sole possession of first place in the Park Region Conference standings with a 56-39 win over Verndale Feb. 3 at Menahga.

Lindsay Hendrickson's 17 points and seven rebounds led the Braves, who held a 29-25 lead at the half. Ahlf added 13 points and seven rebounds while Megan Hendrickson had 11 points and seven rebounds. Peterson also hit double figures with 10 points while adding three steals. Aimee Lake dished out seven assists as the Braves improved to 9-2 in the conference and 17-4 overall.

Shania Glenz (14) and Jordan Carr (11) hit double figures for the Pirates, who fell to 7-4 in the conference and 12-7 overall.

VERNDALE: S. Glenz 14, Carr 11, M. Glenz 9, Johnson 2, Gilb 2, Thompson 1.

MENAHGA: L. Hendrickson 6 5-8 17, Ahlf 4 3-4 13, M. Hendrickson 3 5-6 11, A. Peterson 4 2-2 10, Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Ai. Lake 0 2-2 2, Al. Lake 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 for 46 (FG), 18 for 24 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 29, Verndale 25. Three-pointers: Ahlf 2. Rebounds: Menahga 43 (L. Hendrickson 7, Ahlf 7, M. Hendrickson 7, Schwartz 5, A. Peterson 2, Ai. Lake 2, Al. Lake 1, Team 12). Assists: Menahga 14 (Ai. Lake 7, Ahlf 3, A. Peterson 3, Al. Lake 1). Steals: Menahga 7 (A. Peterson 3, Ahlf 1, Schwartz 1, Ai. Lake 1, Al. Lake 1). Team fouls: Menahga 18. Turnovers: Menahga 15.