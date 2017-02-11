Sebeka holds off Menahga rally

The Trojans led 39-25 with 12:40 to play before Menahga responded with a 17-4 run to cut the lead to 43-42 with 7:11 to go. Sebeka responded by closing out the game with a 9-2 run to pull off the win.

A 3-pointer by Tristan Aho, a pair of inside baskets by Jonah Howard, and a layup by Kirby Hrdlicka gave Menahga a quick 11-5 lead with 14:17 remaining in the first half.

Sebeka responded with a 13-2 run as two layups by James Clark and a 3-pointer by Mason Dailey gave the Trojans an 18-13 advantage at the 9:11 mark.

A layup by Hrdlicka, a 3-pointer by Damon Howard and a jumper by Hrdlicka kept the Braves within 25-20 with 4:17 to go before Sebeka carried a 30-20 advantage into the break.

Hrdlicka opened the second half with a pair of baskets, but two baskets by Jack Lillquist gave the Trojans their 14-point lead.

Menahga mounted a comeback as a jumper by Aho, a three-point play by Al Pietila, a 3-pointer by Damon Howard, a layup by Luke Wurdock, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Damon Howard and Pietila made it 43-42.

Wyatt Meech's 3-pointer and putbacks off rebounds by Colt Hansen and Lillquist gave Sebeka a 52-44 lead with 4:03 to go. Wurdock hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Menahga trailed 54-50 at the 1:40 mark before the Trojans prevailed despite missing six free throws down the stretch.

Lillquist (17), Clark (10) and Meech (10) hit double figures as the Trojans improved to 7-3 in the conference and 11-8 overall. Menahga defeated Sebeka 72-63 on Jan. 5.

Hrdlicka (12), Damon Howard (11) and Wurdock (10) scored in double figures for the Braves, who fell to 5-5 in conference play and 9-10 overall.

SEBEKA: Clark 4 2-7 10, Lillquist 7 3-5 17, Puttonen 2 5-7 9, Hansen 2 1-3 5, Meech 4 1-3 10, Dailey 1 0-0 3, Hannu 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 (FG), 12 for 25 (FT).

MENAHGA: D. Howard 3 2-2 11, Wurdock 4 0-0 10, Hrdlicka 5 2-2 12, J. Howard 2 0-0 4, Aho 2 1-2 6, Steidler-Thompson 0 0-0 0, Pietila 2 1-1 6, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Matson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 (FG), 8 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Sebeka 30, Menahga 20. Three-pointers: Meech 1, Dailey 1, D. Howard 3, Wurdock 2, Aho 1, Pietila 1. Team fouls: Sebeka 9, Menahga 23. Fouled out: Hrdlicka.