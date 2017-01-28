Peterson hits milestone

BEV opened the second half with 3-pointers by Megan Riedel and Quinn Kircher to take a 39-37 lead with 17:17 to play before the Braves went on their game-clinching run. Lake began the run with a 3-pointer at the 16:32 mark before Alyssa Peterson (who surpassed 1,000 career points in a win over Pillager on Jan. 17) turned a steal into a layup, Ahlf and Lindsay Hendrickson scored inside, Ahlf hit a 3-pointer, and Hendrickson and Lake converted layups as Menahga led 53-39 with 12:41 to play.

Layups by Lindsay Hendrickson, Megan Hendrickson and Peterson, jumpers by Aimee Lake and Alayna Lake, 3-pointers by Peterson and Alayna Lake, and inside baskets by Alayna Lake and Annika Aho extended the lead to 73-49 with 2:03 to play.

The Tigers jumped out to a 20-13 lead as Kircher's five layups and jumper led the way. Peterson hit a 3-pointer, Megan Hendrickson scored on two layups, and Aimee Lake and Lindsay Hendrickson had baskets in the lane for Menahga in the early going.

Menahga took a 37-33 lead into the break behind two layups by Lindsay Hendrickson, two 3-pointers and four layups by Peterson, and a 3-pointer by Ahlf.

BEV took the lead to open the second half before the Braves ended the game on a 40-17 run.

Peterson led the Braves with 26 points while Lindsay Hendrickson added 14 points as nine different players scored. The win lifted Menahga to 6-1 against Section 5A teams and 13-4 overall.

Kircher scored 23 points for the Tigers, who fell to 3-4 in the section and 4-12 overall.

MENAHGA: M. Hendrickson 3 0-4 6, Ai. Lake 4 0-0 9, Ahlf 3 0-0 8, L. Hendrickson 7 0-1 14, A. Peterson 11 0-0 26, An. Lake 0 1-2 1, Aho 1 0-0 2, Berttunen 0 0-1 0, Al. Lake 3 0-0 7, Pietila 1 2-3 4. Totals: 33 (FG), 3 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 37, BEV 33. Three-pointers: Ai. Lake 1, Ahlf 2, A. Peterson 4, Al. Lake 1.

Peterson hits 1,000

Peterson scored 16 points to surpass 1,000 in her career and Ahlf led the way with 26 points as the Braves defeated Pillager 63-58 in a Park Region Conference game Jan. 17 at Menahga.

Peterson scored 26 points as a seventh grader, 137 points as an eighth grader and 495 points last season.

Gabby Martin's 28 points and Bethany Gielow's 18 points and 11 rebounds led Pillager, which fell to 4-3 in the conference and 9-4 overall.

PILLAGER: Martin 26, Gielow 18, Books 6, V. Peterson 3, Engholm 1, Conklin 1.

MENAHGA: Ahlf 26, A. Peterson 16, M. Hendrickson 9, Schwartz 6, T. Hendrickson 4, Al. Lake 2.

Henning tops Braves

Peterson led the Braves with 25 points in a 65-50 loss to Henning in another conference game at Menahga on Jan. 20.

Lindsay Hendrickson added 12 points and Ahlf scored 9 points for the Braves, who fell to 6-2 in conference play to tie New York Mills for first place in the Park Region standings.

The win lifted Henning to 4-4 in the conference and 11-5 overall.

Braves defeat Hill City

A balanced scoring attack sparked Menahga to a 66-25 win over Hill City at Menahga on Jan. 21.

Lindsay Hendrickson had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Peterson led the way with 18 points, five assists and four steals. Ahlf also hit double figures with 16 points while adding five assists. Leah Schwartz also had five steals and Annie Lake had four steals for the Braves.

Hill City fell to 2-10 on the season.

MENAHGA: A. Peterson 7 2-4 18, Ahlf 7 0-0 16, L. Hendrickson 6 2-6 14, Schwartz 3 0-0 6, T. Hendrickson 2 0-0 5, An. Lake 1 1-2 3, M. Peterson 1 0-0 2, K. Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Al. Lake 0 0-0 0, Aho 0 0-0 0, Pietila 0 0-1 0, Berttunen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 for 75 (FG), 5 for 13 (FT).

Three-pointers: A. Peterson 2, Ahlf 2, T. Hendrickson 1. Rebounds: Menahga 46 (L. Hendrickson 13, Ahlf 6, Schwartz 4, Aho 4, A. Peterson 3, An. Lake 3, Al. Lake 3, T. Hendrickson 2, M. Peterson 1, Berttunen 1, Team 6). Assists: Menahga 20 (A. Peterson 5, Ahlf 5, Schwartz 4, An. Lake 2, Al. Lake 2, Aho 1, Berttunen 1). Steals: Menahga 22 (Schwartz 5, A. Peterson 4, An. Lake 4, T. Hendrickson 3, Ahlf 2, L. Hendrickson 2, Al. Lake 2). Blocked shots: Menahga 3 (L. Hendrickson 2, Ahlf 1). Team fouls: Menahga 5. Turnovers: Menahga 13.