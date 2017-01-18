Hrdlicka, Howard help Braves defeat Pillager

Hrdlicka finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds while Howard hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Luke Wurdock also scored in double figures with 12 points while leading the team with four assists and three steals as the Braves improved to 2-3 in the conference and 6-7 overall. Canton Matson and Al Pietila had three assists each while Pietila also had three steals.

Ridge Hunstad, Tanner Swenson and Ryan Foehrenbacher scored 15 points apiece for the Huskies, who fell to 3-2 in conference play and 7-5 overall.

MENAHGA: Hrdlicka 7 4-5 18, D. Howard 4 5-8 17, L. Wurdock 4 2-3 12, Matson 3 3-4 9, Pietila 1 4-4 6, Steidler-Thompson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 for 43 (FG), 18 for 24 (FT).

PILLAGER: Hunstad 15, Swenson 15, Foehrenbacher 15, Schaefer 8, Doss 4, Fink 2.

Halftime: Pillager 38, Menahga 37. Three-pointers: D. Howard 4, L. Wurdock 2, Steidler-Thompson 1. Rebounds: Menahga 29 (Hrdlicka 11, D. Howard 6, Matson 4, L. Wurdock 3, Pietila 3, Anderson 2). Assists: Menahga 16 (L. Wurdock 4, Matson 3, Pietila 3, Hrdlicka 2, Howard 2, Anderson 2). Steals: Menahga 10 (L. Wurdock 3, Pietila 3, D. Howard 2, Hrdlicka 1, Matson 1). Team fouls: Menahga 13. Fouled out: Matson. Turnovers: Menahga 19.

W-DC prevails in OT

Noah Ross scored 30 points, including 5 in overtime, in lifting Wadena-Deer Creek to an 80-78 Park Region Conference victory over the Braves Thursday night at Menahga.

Jonathan Pantages' 18 points, Bereket Loer's 13 points, and Dakotah Mittag's 11 points and 13 rebounds also played key roles for the Wolverines, who overcame a 39-33 halftime deficit.

Howard hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 32 points for the Braves, who made 9 of 21 3-point attempts. Pietila (15), Owen Anderson (13) and Hrdlicka (10) also hit double figures for Menahga. Wurdock dished out nine assists while Pietila and Charlie Steidler-Thompson had three steals each. Howard, Anderson, Hrdlicka and Matson combined for 17 rebounds.

W-DC, which went 11 for 30 on 3-point tries, improved to 2-2 in conference games and 6-5 overall.

WADENA-DEER CREEK: Ross 30, Pantages 18, Loer 13, Mittag 11, Anderson 6, Quincer 2.

MENAHGA: D. Howard 11 4-5 32, Pietila 6 1-1 15, Anderson 5 3-6 13, Hrdlicka 4 1-2 10, L. Wurdock 3 0-0 6, Steidler-Thompson 1 0-0 2, Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 for 63 (FG), 9 for 14 (FT)..

Halftime: Menahga 39, W-DC 33. End of regulation: Menahga 69, W-DC 69. Three-pointers: D. Howard 6, Pietila 2, Hrdlicka 1. Rebounds: Menahga 22 (Howard 5, Anderson 4, Hrdlicka 4, Matson 4, Pietila 2, Steidler-Thompson 2, L. Wurdock 1). Assists: Menahga 14 (L. Wurdock 9, Pietila 2, Steidler-Thompson 2, Anderson 1). Steals: Menahga 13 (Pietila 3, Steidler-Thompson 3, Howard 2, Hrdlicka 2, L. Wurdock 2, Matson 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Matson). Team fouls: Menahga 20. Turnovers: Menahga 10.

Menahga 77, Hill City 58

MENAHGA: Hrdlicka 11 6-10 28, D. Howard 7 2-3 18, L. Wurdock 3 8-10 14, Pietila 3 0-0 7, Floyd 2 0-0 4, C. Matson 1 0-6 3, Anderson 1 0-2 2, A. Wurdock 0 1-2 1, J. Howard 0 0-0 0, Litzau 0 0-0 0, Hotakeinen 0 0-0 0, G. Matson 0 0-0 0, Honga 0 0-0 0, Steidler-Thompson 0 0-1 0, Tolkkinen 0 0-0 0, Berttunen 0 0-0 0, Aho 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 for 63 (FG), 17 for 34 (FT).

Three-pointers: D. Howard 2, Pietila 1, C. Matson 1. Rebounds: Menahga 34 (Hrdlicka 11, D. Howard 8, Matson 8, L. Wurdock 3, Pietila 2, Anderson 2). Assists: Menahga 13 (Matson 4, L. Wurdock 3, Steidler-Thompson 3, Pietila 2, D. Howard 1). Steals; Menahga 19 (L. Wurdock 6, Pietila 5, Hrdlicka 3, D. Howard 2, Matson 2, Anderson 1). Team fouls: Menahga 12. Turnovers: Menahga 8.