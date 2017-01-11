Menahga girls defeat Sebeka

Alyssa Peterson's 19 points, eight rebounds and six steals and Cierra Ahlf's 17 points led the Braves, who made only 4 of 30 3-point attempts and missed 17 of 40 free throws in the game. Lindsay Hendrickson added 9 points, Aimee Lake had nine rebounds and three assists, and Megan Hendrickson had nine rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Braves improved to 4-1 in the conference, 5-1 against Section 5A teams and 9-3 overall.

Sebeka fell to 2-3 in the conference, 3-3 against section opponents and 3-7 overall.

MENAHGA: A. Peterson 6 6-7 19, Ahlf 6 2-2 17, L. Hendrickson 2 5-11 9, Ai. Lake 1 5-10 7, M. Hendrickson 0 3-6 3, Schwartz 0 2-4 2, M. Peterson 0 0-0 0, Al. Lake 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 for 56 (FG), 23 for 40 (FT).

Three-pointers: A. Peterson 1, Ahlf 3. Rebounds: Menahga 48 (Ai. Lake 9, M. Hendrickson 9, A. Peterson 8, L. Hendrickson 6, Ahlf 4, Schwartz 2, M. Peterson 1, Al. Lake 1, Team 8). Assists: Menahga 9 (Ai. Lake 3, M. Hendrickson 3, M. Peterson 2, Ahlf 1). Steals: Menahga 14 (A. Peterson 6, M. Hendrickson 3, Ahlf 2, L. Hendrickson 1, Ai. Lake 1, Schwartz 1). Team fouls: Menahga 22. Turnovers: Menahga 14.