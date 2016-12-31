Braves run past Frazee

Al Pietila added 15 points and three steals while Luke Wurdock had 11 points, six assists and three steals. Kirby Hrdlicka pulled down 10 rebounds and had three steals, Howard had seven rebounds and Owen Anderson had six rebounds as the Braves improved to 2-5.

Frazee fell to 0-6.

FRAZEE: Parsons 9, Santos 6, Hoffman 5, Hughes 4, Courneya 4, Nolan 4.

MENAHGA: D. Howard 6 8-12 24, Pietila 4 5-5 15, L. Wurdock 5 1-2 11, Hrdlicka 3 3-6 9, Aho 2 0-2 5, Steidler-Thompson 1 0-0 2, Matson 1 0-0 2, Floyd 0 1-2 1, J. Howard 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-2 0, A. Wurdock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 for 59 (FG), 18 for 31 (FT).

Three-pointers: D. Howard 4, Pietila 2, Aho 1. Rebounds: Menahga 36 (Hrdlicka 10, D. Howard 7, Anderson 6, Pietila 4, Matson 3, L. Wurdock 2, Aho 1, Steidler-Thompson 1, Floyd 1, J. Howard 1). Assists: Menahga 15 (L. Wurdock 6, Pietila 3, Steidler-Thompson 3, D. Howard 1, Hrdlicka 1, Matson 1). Steals: Menahga 13 (Pietila 3, L. Wurdock 3, Hrdlicka 3, D. Howard 1, Steidler-Thompson 1, J. Howard 1, Anderson 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Hrdlicka 1, Anderson 1). Team fouls: Menahga 20. Turnovers: Menahga 8.