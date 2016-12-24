Braves defeat Frazee, split conference games

Frazee fell to 2-6 on the season.

MENAHGA: A. Peterson 7 0-0 20, Ahlf 6 2-3 15, Ai. Lake 4 2-2 12, L. Hendrickson 3 1-1 7, M. hendrickson 2 1-3 5, Schwartz 2 0-0 4, An. Lake 1 1-2 3, Al. Lake 1 0-1 2, M. Peterson 0 1-2 1, Aho 0 0-0 0, T. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 for 58 (FG), 8 for 14 (FT).

Three-pointers: A. Peterson 6, Ahlf 1, Ai. Lake 2. Rebounds: Menahga 41 (Team 9, Ahlf 7, A. Peterson 4, Ai. Lake 4, M. Hendrickson 4, An. Lake 3, M. Peterson 3, L. Hendrickson 2, Al. Lake 2, Aho 2, Schwartz 1). Assists: Menahga 14 (Ai. Lake 4, M. Hendrickson 4, A. Peterson 3, Schwartz 2, M. Peterson 1). Steals: Menahga 16 (Ai. Lake 4, M. Hendrickson 4, Schwartz 3, A. Peterson 2, Ahlf 1, An. Lake 1, Aho 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (L. Hendrickson 1, M. Hendrickson 1). Team fouls: Menahga 18. Turnovers: Menahga 16.

Braves defeat Pirates

Peterson scored 33 points in leading the Braves to a 69-48 Park Region Conference win at Verndale on Dec. 16.

Megan Hendrickson added 10 points as the Braves hit 8 of 14 3-pointers to improve to 3-1 in the conference.

Shania Glenz (15) and Morgan Glenz (13) hit double figures for the Pirates, who fell to 1-3 in the conference and 3-3 overall.

"It was a good bounce back to get a big road conference win," said Menahga head coach Cody Pulju, whose team was coming off a 73-50 conference loss to New York Mills. "The girls came out focused and really put together a complete game against a solid team."

VERNDALE: S. Glenz 15, M. Glenz 13, Carr 5, Youngbauer 4, Johnson 4, Gilb 3, Ehrmantraut 2, Thompson 2.

MENAHGA: M. Hendrickson 10, M. Peterson 5, Ai. Lake 7, Ahlf 9, L. Hendrickson 5, A. Peterson 33.

Halftime: Menahga 27, Verndale 21.

NYM stays undefeated

New York Mills remained undefeated in conference play with a 73-50 win over the Braves on Dec. 15.

Alyssa Peterson led the Braves with 26 points while Megan Hendrickson (7), Martha Peterson (6), Lake (5) and Lindsay Hendrickson (5) combined for 23 points.

The win lifted the Eagles to 3-0 in the conference and 7-0 overall.

"We never could get into a rhythm on offense and their size gave us problems all night," said Pulju. "Mills is a big and experienced team and I have to give them a lot of credit as they beat us in every phase of the game."