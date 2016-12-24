Braves drop pair of conference games

Luke Weniger added 12 points as the Pirates improved to 2-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall.

Kirby Hrdlicka's 18 points and seven rebounds led Menahga. Damon Howard added 11 points while Charlie Steidler-Thompson had two assists as the Braves fell to 0-2 in the conference and 1-5 overall.

VERNDALE: Willis 16, Brownlow 16, Weniger 12, Schluttner 5, Sabinash 5, Barrett 4, Goddard 2, Deppa 2.

MENAHGA: Hrdlicka 7 4-6 18, D. Howard 4 2-4 11, Pietila 2 0-0 4, Steidler-Thompson 0 2-2 2, Matson 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tolkkinen 0 0-0 0, Litzau 0 0-0 0, J. Howard 0 0-0 0, Floyd 0 0-0 0, A. Wurdock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 34 (FG), 8 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Verndale 35, Menahga 19. Three-pointers: D. Howard 1. Rebounds: Menahga 18 (Hudlicka 7, D. Howard 4, Matson 4, Pietila 1, Anderson 1, J. Howard 1). Assists: Menahga 4 (Steidler-Thompson 2, D. Howard 1, Pietila 1). Steals; Menahga 2 (Hrdlicka 1, D. Howard 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Hrdlicka). Team fouls: Menahga 10. Turnover: Menahga 19.

NYM defeats Braves

Hrdlicka's double-double led the Braves in a 66-48 conference loss at New York Mills on Dec. 13.

Hrdlicka had 11 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five steals. Luke Wurdock and Howard added 10 points each while Steidler-Thompson had three assists for the Braves, who made only 4 of 24 3-pointers and 16 of 75 shots in the game.

Nic Kangas' 17 points and 13 rebounds led New York Mills. Skylar Mursu hit four 3-pointers and added 16 points while Brady Bauck scored 11 points as the Eagles improved to 1-1 in conference games and 3-1 overall.

MENAHGA: Hrdlicka 5 1-2 11, L. Wurdock 3 4-6 10, D. Howard 3 2-2 10, Pietila 2 2-2 7, Anderson 2 2-2 6, Tolkkinen 1 0-0 3, A. Wurdock 0 1-2 1, Steidler-Thompson 0 0-0 0, Matson 0 0-0 0, Litzau 0 0-0 0, J. Howard 0 0-0 0, Hotakeinen 0 0-0 0, Floyd 0 0-0 0, Aho 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 for 75 (FG), 12 for 16 (FT).

Three-pointers: D. Howard 2, Pietila 1, Tolkkinen 1. Rebounds: Menahga 26 (Hrdlicka 13, Anderson 4, D. Howard 3, Matson 3, L. Wurdock 1, Pietila 1, Steidler-Thompson 1). Assists: Menahga 5 (Steidler-Thompson 3, L. Wurdock 2). Steals: Menahga 10 (Hrdlicka 5, Anderson 2, L. Wurdock 1, D. Howard 1, Steidler-Thompson 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Hrdlicka 1, Anderson 1). Team fouls: Menahga 15. Fouled out: Hredlicka, Matson. Turnovers: Menahga 14.