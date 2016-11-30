Seniors ready to lead Braves

Last season, the Braves lost six games by 6 points or fewer in the first half of the season. That prevented Menahga from posting a winning record as the Braves started 4-8 in the first 12 games and finished fourth in the Park Region Conference standings with a 6-8 record. Menahga ended 10-16 overall, earning the No. 8 seed in the North for the Section 5A tournament. The Braves opened the playoffs with a 76-31 win over No. 9 Laporte before being eliminated with a 66-49 loss to No. 1 Pine River-Backus.

Graduation left the Braves having to replace four key players: Aaron Hrdlicka (13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds a game), Aaron Rudquist (13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists a game), Charles Haataja (5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds a game with a team-leading 35 blocked shots) and Darien Mickelson (6.0 points a game). Hrdlicka was an all-conference player and Rudquist earned all-conference honorable mention honors.

Being counted on to lead the Braves this winter are the nine returning letterwinners: seniors Kirby Hrdlicka (6-foot forward), Luke Wurdock (6-0 guard), Damon Howard (5-11 guard), Al Pietila (5-8 guard), Canton Matson (6-3 center) and Charlie Steidler-Thompson (5-8 guard); and juniors Anthony Wurdock (5-10 guard), Grant Tolkkinen (5-9 guard) and Owen Anderson (6-0 forward).

Hrdlicka was third in scoring last season at 7.0 points a night. In 24 games, Hrdlicka made 66 of 147 shots (44.9 percent) and 36 of 60 free throws (60 percent) in scoring 168 points. Hrdlicka was second with 141 rebounds and added 36 steals, 12 assists and 10 blocks.

Luke Wurdock played in all 26 games and averaged 6.1 points a game, making 65 of 175 field goals (37.1 percent) and 22 of 42 free throws (52.4 percent) in scoring 158 points. Wurdock led the team with 63 steals, was second with 49 assists and also grabbed 72 rebounds.

Howard played in all 26 games and averaged 4.4 points a night, making 37 of 126 shots (29.4 percent) and 21 of 34 free throws (61.8 percent) in scoring 114 points. Howard also contributed 55 rebounds, 22 steals and 13 assists while going 19 for 66 on 3-pointers.

Pietila saw action in 20 games and made 10 of 29 shots (34.5 percent) and 2 of 4 free throws in scoring 25 points. Pietila also had 18 rebounds and 13 steals.

Matson made 10 of 25 shots (40 percent) and 4 of 9 free throws in scoring 24 points in 24 games. Matson also had 33 rebounds.

Steidler-Thompson played in 11 games and contributed 11 points.

Anthony Wurdock, Tolkkinen and Anderson saw limited varsity time last season.

Rounding out the varsity roster will be junior Jordan Honga (5-8 guard) and sophomores Garin Matson (5-9 forward), Mason Hotakeinen (5-10 forward), Thomas Litzau (5-10 guard) and Zach Floyd (5-10 guard).

"We are going to rely quite a bit on our six seniors to lead us this year. They're a hard-working, competitive group that doesn't like to lose," said Nordick. "We've had some great practices up to this point. We've made some philosophy changes and the guys have adjusted very well. We are looking forward to seeing how it translates on game night."

Pillager went 13-1 to capture the conference title last season while Verndale (12-2) followed. New York Mills went 7-7 with Wadena-Deer Creek (5-9), Henning (5-9), Sebeka (5-9) and Bertha-Hewitt (3-11) following the Braves. Menahga averaged 52.2 points a game while allowing 57.0 points a night.

"The keys (to our success) will obviously be to stay healthy, improve our field goal percentage, and play with enthusiasm and intensity on the defensive end," said Nordick. "It is always tough to say where we will be at the end of the year before the first game. However, I anticipate that we can compete with anyone in our conference and section on a given night if we're playing together and busting our tails."