New Menahga coach inherits talented team

With six players returning who played in all 28 games a year ago, Pulju is expecting another successful season from the Braves.

"Although I don't have a lot of previous coaching experience, I've been fortunate to have played on some solid basketball teams and learned from some great coaches in Sebeka," said Pulju, who graduated from Sebeka in 2011 and ran Menahga's elementary basketball program last season. "I'm excited to take the step up to head coach this season."

Part of that excitement is based on the return of a veteran team featuring senior Lindsay Hendrickson; junior Leah Schwartz; and sophomores Alyssa Peterson, Aimee Lake, Cierra Ahlf and Megan Hendrickson. Peterson and Lake earned all-conference honors while Ahlf was an all-conference honorable mention selection last season.

Peterson, a 5-foot-6 guard, led the Braves in scoring at 17.7 points a game and made 41 3-pointers. Peterson scored 495 points and led the Braves with 103 steals while adding 129 rebounds and 84 assists.

Lake, a 5-6 guard, returns as the starting point guard after leading the Braves with 91 assists while averaging 10.1 points a game. Lake scored 282 points and had 118 rebounds and 34 steals.

Ahlf, a 5-7 guard, also averaged 10.1 points a game and led the team by averaging 7.6 rebounds a game. Ahlf scored 283 points, grabbed 212 rebounds and had 84 steals and 66 assists.

Lindsay Hendrickson, a 5-9 forward, averaged 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds a game last season. Hendrickson scored 193 points while grabbing 148 rebounds and adding 43 steals, 33 assists and a team-leading 29 blocked shots.

Schwartz, a 5-7 guard, scored 60 points and had 82 rebounds, 30 steals and 23 assists last season.

Megan Hendrickson, a 5-6 guard, chipped in 152 points (5.4 per game) and was tied for second on the team with 148 rebounds. Hendrickson also had 59 steals and 44 assists.

"LIndsay will give us some size this season. She plays really big and I'm excited to watch her continue to grow as a leader. Leah will also give us a little size down low and we really look for her to take a big step up this season," said Pulju. "Alyssa works harder than any athlete I've ever been around. She has really worked on improving her game in the offseason. I'm really excited to watch her take that next step up this season. Aimee has worked really hard on her defense and shot this offseason and I'm excited to watch her progress into a complete basketball player. Cierra brings a lot of heart and has spent many hours this season working on her game. Megan brings a lot of versatility to our team as she can play and guard any position on the court."

Looking to fill in the spots left by the graduation of Jen Stifter (193 points, 113 rebounds, 60 assists, 34 steals) and Dani Novak (42 points, 58 rebounds) will be senior Alayna Lake, sophomore Annika Aho, freshmen Tara Hendrickson and Annie Lake, and eighth-graders Martha Peterson, Timbr Berttunen and Kate Hendrickson.

"We will be a quick fundamentally sound team. We will get out and run, but we will also have an emphasis on getting quality shots and limiting turnovers," said Pulju. "We gave up an average of 58.3 points per game last season and the key to a successful season will be to decrease that number to the low 40s. We have plenty of scorers on our team and I don't feel we will struggle to score, so we need to make sure we can get everyone to buy into the defensive end of the court."

Last season, Verndale won the conference title with an 11-3 record while Henning (10-4), Sebeka (9-5), New York Mills (8-6) and Pillager (8-6) followed. Cromwell defeated Browerville in the section championship game while Verndale and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa advanced to the section semifinals. Pulju is counting on his team to join that group in the running for top honors in the conference and section this winter.

"I feel the conference is a toss-up with four or five teams with a chance to compete for the title. I feel Verndale, Sebeka and New York Mills will be the teams to beat with the size and experience they return. In the section, Cromwell will be one of the teams to beat," said Pulju. "Although we will be a young team without much size, we will not use that as an excuse. We bring back a lot of experience and these girls have worked extremely hard in the offseason and come into the season focused and determined to take that next step up and are ready to compete for the conference and section titles."