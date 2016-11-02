Barnesville shuts out Warriors

Barnesville needed a turnover late in the first half to take a 6-0 lead before scoring four times in the second half in a 32-0 victory over the No. 5-seeded Warriors at Barnesville.

The Warriors were held to only 65 offensive yards as five interceptions helped Barnesville avenge a 24-16 loss to UNC in last year's section title game. The No. 1-seeded Trojans will play No. 2 Hawley for the section title Friday night at the Fargodome.

"My biggest concern going into the game was that we were going to be intimidated by their No. 2 state ranking and their 37-game home winning streak. I felt if we could ignore all that and come out and play physical UNC football we would be right there," said UNC head coach Jeremy Nordick. "I thought we did a great job of ignoring all that and we came out very aggressively."

UNC's defense shut down Barnesville until Preston Snobl's interception just before halftime set the Trojans up at the UNC 22. Two plays later, Caleb Stetz hit Brady Martz on a 15-yard scoring route and Barnesville had a 6-0 lead with 34 seconds left in the first half.

The Trojans extended that lead to 20-0 with a pair of Brady Tweeton touchdowns in the third quarter. Tweeton scored on TD runs of 19 and 12 yards with Andrew Wastweet catching a conversion pass.

Barnesville sealed the win on Cole Tharaldson's 18-yard TD run and Nick Detloff's 69-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Stetz completed 9 of 12 passes for 95 yards while Tweeton rushed 20 times for 108 yards. Martz intercepted three passes as the Trojans, who score an average of 44 points a game, improved to 9-0.

Caleb Puttonen completed 7 of 18 passes for 11 yards while Kirby Hrdlicka rushed 16 times for 36 yards. Defensively, Colt Hansen made 10 solo tackles and Owen Anderson had six solo tackles as UNC ended the season with a 5-5 record.

"I thought defensively that was about as good as we've played in two years. Barnesville has been scoring a ton of points early and often. To go into the half down 6-0 was outstanding," said Nordick. "We had plenty of opportunities to put points on the board early in the game and we just didn't quite get the execution we needed. The second half was a matter of field position. We got backed up way too much and just could not get ourselves out of the hole. We really needed to put a couple of first downs together and we were just unable to do so. To give the No. 2 team in the state all they could handle in the semifinals says a lot about the heart and character of our football team."

UNC 0 0 0 0...0

Barnesville 0 6 14 12...32

SCORING

B-Martz 15 pass from Stetz (PAT failed)

B-Tweeton 19 run (Wastweet pass from Stetz)

B-Tweeton 12 run (PAT failed)

B-Tharaldson 18 run (PAT failed)

B-Detloff 69 run (PAT failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. UNC: Hrdlicka 16-36, Puttonen 2-12, Lausten 1-3, Anderson 1-3. Barnesville: Tweeton 20-108, John 14-48, Tharaldson 6-45, Martz 3-32.

PASSING. UNC: Puttonen 7-18-5 for 11 yards. Barnesville: Stetz 9-12-0 for 95 yards.

RECEIVING. UNC: Anderson 6-17, Hrdlicka 1-(-6). Barnesville: Wastweet 3-36.

UNC DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Hansen 10, Anderson 6, Pietila 5, Lausten 4, Mostrom 4, Floyd 4, Matson 2, Puttonen 2, Berttunen 2, Boyer 2, Hrdlicka 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Matson 3, Puttonen 3, Hrdlicka 3, hansen 2, Lausten 2, Berttunen 2, Anderson 1.