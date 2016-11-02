Breckenridge bounces Braves in section play
Carley Fredrickson's nine kills and Claire Conzemius' seven kills powered Breckenridge to a 3-0 win over Menahga in a Section 6A volleyball match Thursday night at Breckenridge.
Allison Lorenz served four aces as Breckenridge posted a 25-19, 25-21, 25-11 victory.
Leah Schwartz had seven kills, Lindsay Hendrickson had five kills, Madi Marjamaa had 17 set assists and Alayna Lake had 20 digs for the No. 6-seeded Braves, who end the season with a 10-16 record.
Breckenridge, the No. 3 seed in the North half of the bracket, improved to 16-10.
Menahga statistics
Kills: Schwartz 7, Hendrickson 5, Yliniemi 4, Ai. Lake 4, An. Lake 2, Marjamaa 1.
Set assists: Marjamaa 17, Sabin 1, An. Lake 1.
Blocks: Yliniemi 1, Hendrickson 1.
Digs: Al. Lake 20, Ai. Lake 9, Schwartz 7, Marjamaa 6, Hendrickson 1, Kako 1.