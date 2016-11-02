Search
    Breckenridge bounces Braves in section play

    By Vance Carlson Today at 10:00 a.m.

    Carley Fredrickson's nine kills and Claire Conzemius' seven kills powered Breckenridge to a 3-0 win over Menahga in a Section 6A volleyball match Thursday night at Breckenridge.

    Allison Lorenz served four aces as Breckenridge posted a 25-19, 25-21, 25-11 victory.

    Leah Schwartz had seven kills, Lindsay Hendrickson had five kills, Madi Marjamaa had 17 set assists and Alayna Lake had 20 digs for the No. 6-seeded Braves, who end the season with a 10-16 record.

    Breckenridge, the No. 3 seed in the North half of the bracket, improved to 16-10.

    Menahga statistics

    Kills: Schwartz 7, Hendrickson 5, Yliniemi 4, Ai. Lake 4, An. Lake 2, Marjamaa 1.

    Set assists: Marjamaa 17, Sabin 1, An. Lake 1.

    Blocks: Yliniemi 1, Hendrickson 1.

    Digs: Al. Lake 20, Ai. Lake 9, Schwartz 7, Marjamaa 6, Hendrickson 1, Kako 1.

