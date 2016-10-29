Braves serve up win over LP-A

The Braves served 14 aces and had 25 kills in the 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 victory.

Menahga, the No. 6 seed in the South half of the bracket, jumped out to a 5-1 lead in Set 1 as Madi Marjamaa served an ace, Aimee Lake had a kill and Lindsay Hendrickson had a block. After a kill by Hendrickson made it 6-3, Aimee Lake served two aces and five points for a 12-4 advantage. Alayna Lake followed a kill by Olivia Yliniemi with an ace and four points as the Braves led 19-9. Schwartz had two kills during that run. Another kill by Schwartz, an ace serve by Marjamaa and a tip by Aimee Lake gave Menahga a 23-15 edge before a kill by Yliniemi closed out the set.

An ace serve and tip by Marjamaa, a kill by Schwartz, and a kill, two ace serves and five service points by Aimee Lake gave Menahga an 8-2 lead in Set 2. Alayna Lake served five points, including an ace, and Schwartz and Hendrickson had kills as the Braves extended their lead to 15-4. A kill and tip by Schwartz and a tip by Aimee Lake led to a 21-12 advantage before a kill by Schwartz ended that set.

A tip by Marjamaa and a block and kill by Hendrickson gave Menahga a 4-0 lead in Set 3. Hendrickson served an ace and six points to extend that lead to 11-2 before kills by Schwartz and Yliniemi made it 15-6. Mackenzie Kako served three points, Yliniemi pounded down a kill and Alayna Lake served an ace for a 20-8 advantage before a tip by Marjamaa, an ace serve by Schwartz and a kill by Aimee Lake ended the match.

Aimee Lake finished with five kills, five service aces, 12 service points and seven digs while Alayna Lake had four service aces, 10 service points and 12 digs. Marjamaa served three aces and 12 points and had 21 set assists as the Braves improved to 10-15.

LP-A, the No. 11 seed, ended the season with a 3-18-1 record.

"It was a nice win for our team. Two of the main goals we had were ball control and serving percentage. Our goal going into the match was to have a team serving percentage of 90 percent or better, which we accomplished. Our ball control really helped control the rest of our play in the match. I was very pleased with our play in both of those areas," said Menahga head coach Isaiah Hahn, whose team played at No. 3 Breckenridge Thursday night. "It was a great team win and we are excited for the tough challenge ahead of us when we play a very tough and scrappy Breckenridge team."

Menahga statistics

Kills: Schwartz 10, Ai. Lake 5, Yliniemi 4, Marjamaa 3, Hendrickson 3.

Service aces: Ai. L ake 5, Al. Lake 4, Marjamaa 3, Schwartz 1, Hendrickson 1.

Service points: Marjamaa 12, Ai. Lake 12, Al. Lake 10, Kako 8, Hendrickson 6, Schwartz 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 21, Sabin 1.

Blocks: Hendrickson 2, Yliniemi 1.

Digs: Al. Lake 12, Ai. Lake 7, Schwartz 6, Marjamaa 5, Kako 5, Hendrickson 4, A. Lake 2, Sabin 1.