Warriors rally in second half for playoff win

"It was a great win. Any time you get a playoff win is special and to get a win after a long road trip to Warroad really says a lot about the guys we have on this football team," said UNC head coach Jeremy Nordick. "I really couldn't be prouder of the effort and leadership that was displayed on Tuesday night."

UNC, the No. 5 seed, opened the scoring on Kirby Hrdlicka's 9-yard touchdown reception from Caleb Puttonen before Warroad tied the game at 6-6 after the first quarter on Noah Harren's 21-yard TD run.

The Warriors claimed a 12-6 lead on Puttonen's 1-yard TD run before Warroad took a 14-12 lead into the half on Harren's 5-yard TD run and Phil Ness' conversion reception.

UNC's defense shut down Warroad's offense in the second half as Mason Dailey's 39-yard TD reception from Puttonen in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner for the Warriors.

George Lausten's 1-yard TD run and Hrdlicka's 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

Hrdlicka rushed 21 times for 88 yards and Owen Anderson added 31 yards on eight carries to lead the Warriors. Puttonen completed 7 of 17 passes for 126 yards with Anderson making five receptions for 58 yards as UNC finished with 274 yards in offense.

Harren rushed 20 times for 110 yards and Beau Wilmer completed 13 of 22 passes for 168 yards as Warroad, the No. 4 seed, ended the season with a 4-5 record.

"Defensively, we had to make some adjustments at halftime. Warroad came out and did some things that really took some of our strengths away, but after halftime we took away some things to get them out of their comfort zone. I thought that was the difference in the game," said Nordick. "Offensively, I thought we made some mental errors early that prevented us from putting another score on the board. In the second half we were able to put it together and finish off drives. I still think we left some points out there with some failed conversions, so we really need to sharpen up in that department."

The Warriors improved to 5-4 and will play at Barnesville (8-0) today (Saturday) at 2 p.m. Barnesville is the No. 1 seed in the section and rated No. 2 in the final state Class AA poll.

In Tuesday night's other section quarterfinal games, No. 2 Hawley eliminated No. 7 Frazee 42-22 and No. 3 Bagley defeated No. 6 Crookston 45-6. Hawley hosts Bagley in today's other semifinal game.

The semifinal winners advance to the Section 8AA title game Friday (Nov. 4) at 8 p.m. at the Fargodome.

"With all the adversity we've gone through this season, to come out and keep battling every day and every game is just outstanding," said Nordick. "We keep getting better each week. Hopefully we can put a full 48 minutes together against Barnesville."

UNC 6 6 6 12...30

Warroad 6 8 0 0...14

SCORING

UNC-Hrdlicka 9 pass from Puttonen (run failed)

W-Harren 21 run (run failed)

UNC-Puttonen 1 run (run failed)

W-Harren 5 run (Ness pass from Wilmer)

UNC-Dailey 39 pass from Puttonen (run failed)

UNC-Lausten 1 run (pass failed)

UNC-Hrdlicka 9 run (run failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. UNC: Hrdlicka 21-88, Anderson 8-31, Lausten 5-23, Puttonen 2-6. Warroad: Harren 20-110.

PASSING. UNC: Puttonen 7-17-0 for 126 yards. Warroad: Wilmer 13-22-0 for 168 yards.

RECEIVING. UNC: Anderson 5-58, Dailey 1-39, Hrdlicka 1-9. Warroad: Vilayphone 6-68.