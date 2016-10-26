UNC defense dominates Frazee at Fargodome

Neither team managed much offense in the early going until the Warriors put together a scoring threat on their third series of the game. Al Pietila rushed for 12 and 11 yards and quarterback Caleb Puttonen scrambled for a 20-yard gain as UNC marched to the Frazee 9. Three plays later, Logan Wacker intercepted a Puttonen pass and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown. That play as time expired in the first quarter gave the Hornets at 6-0 lead.

The Warriors responded with a 16-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game. Puttonen gained 4 yards and 6 yards on a pair of third-and-4 situations and followed with a 15-yard throw to Owen Anderson on third-and-9. A personal-foul penalty on that play moved the ball to the Frazee 27. Puttonen hit Anderson on a 13-yard route on fourth-and-5 to keep that drive alive. A 6-yard TD run by George Lausten was called back by an illegal procedure penalty, but Puttonen hit Brandon Miller on an 11-yard TD pass two plays later to tie the game with 3:41 to play in the first half. That drive consumed 8:19 off the clock.

The Hornets had a chance to score at the end of the half when Hudson Hiemenz rushed for 14 and 17 yards, Wacker gained 2 yards on fourth-and-1, and Hiemenz had a 7-yard gain to the UNC 13. The Warriors sacked Wacker for a 4-yard loss to set up a 42-yard field goal attempt by Victor Bachmann. That kick sailed right and the game remained tied at the break.

On their first series of the second half, the Warriors marched 75 yards in 15 plays for the game-winning score. Puttonen gained a yard on third-and-1 and hit Pietila on a 31-yard route to open the drive. Anderson's 8-yard reception on fourth-and-5 and Mason Dailey's 21-yard catch on fourth-and-11 set up a 1-yard TD plunge by Lausten. Puttonen hit Miller on the conversion and UNC led 14-6 with 2:29 to play in the third quarter. That drive took 6:14 off the clock.

Two holding penalties forced Frazee to punt on the next series and the Warriors used two carries by Pietila for 13 yards, a pass interference call and a 23-yard catch by Pietila to march to the Hornets' 23. That drive stalled and the Hornets took over at the 23.

A 16-yard catch by Rory Drewes led Frazee to the UNC 40, but Ethan Boyer recovered a fumble at the 43 and the Warriors regained possession with 3:21 to play.

The Hornets had one last chance to tie the game when Frazee recovered a fumble at the UNC 42 with 2:14 to go. But the Hornets fumbled on fourth down and UNC ran out the final 1:15 to preserve the win.

"I thought our defense came out and played outstanding. We had to come up with some big stops at both the end of the half and the end of the game. I thought our kids really rose to the challenge. To have a defensive shutout in the Fargodome against a pretty physical team was just great for our kids," said UNC head coach Jeremy Nordick. "Offensively, I thought we controlled the football for the most part. We had the one big mistake with the pick-6, but we responded by putting together some key drives to put some points on the board. There was definitely a few more scoring opportunities that we didn't capitalize on, but we did just enough to get the win."

The Warriors closed the regular season with a 4-4 record while Frazee fell to 1-7.

UNC 0 6 8 0...14

Frazee 6 0 0 0...6

SCORING

F-Wacker 96 interception return (kick failed)

UNC-Miller 11 pass from Puttonen (run failed)

UNC-Lausten 1 run (Miller pass from Puttonen)