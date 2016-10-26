Warriors repeat as conference champs

Aho covered the 5K course in a winning time of 20:04 and was followed by Kate Hendrickson (second) and Kaarin Lehto (fifth) as the Warriors topped the five-team field with 27 points. Those three runners earned all-conference honors. Receiving all-conference honorable mention honors for UNC were Anna Olson (ninth) and Megan Hendrickson (10th).

Following UNC in the girls standings were Ottertail Central (53), Wadena-Deer Creek (66), Pine River-Backus (117) and Pillager (142).

In the boys meet, UNC's Brett Pinoniemi finished 10th to earn all-conference honorable mention honors. Lars Keranen (13th), Blake Schoon (14th), Wyatt Meech (16th) and Anthony Wurdock (19th) rounded out the Warriors' third-place team score of 72 points. Noah Ross led the field in 17:50 in leading W-DC to the team title with 24 points. OTC was second with 57 points while Pine River-Backus (100), New York Mills (127) and Pillager (211) followed the Warriors in the six-team field.

The Warriors will compete at the Section 8A meet Friday at Bagley with the girls meet starting at 4 p.m.